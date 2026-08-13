Kuwait published two government decrees in its Official Gazette on August 13, 2026, withdrawing citizenship from six people

A separate Supreme Committee decision declared the citizenship of 24 others lost under Article 11 of the Kuwaiti Nationality Law

The decrees were signed at Al-Seif Palace following approval by the Council of Ministers and proposed by the Minister of Interior

Kuwait has stripped citizenship from 30 people through two separate legal instruments published in the Official Gazette Kuwait Alyoum on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Kuwait published fresh citizenship revocation decisions in its Official Gazette on August 13, 2026. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to Arab Times, two royal decrees, both dated August 11, 2026, and signed at Al-Seif Palace, covered six individuals. Decree No. 128 of 2026 withdrew Kuwaiti citizenship certificates from five people:

Hussein Ali Hussein Mohsen Al-Ajmi Nashmi Mohammed Saleh Maneh Al-Ajmi Sagheer Mohammed Saleh Maneh Al-Ajmi Saeed Ali Farhan Hawi Al-Shehri Halila Ali Farhan Hadi Al-Shehri.

The decree also specified that citizenship is withdrawn from anyone who acquired it through dependency on the named individuals.

A second decree, No. 129 of 2026, withdrew citizenship from one further person, Iman Sharif Najm Abdullah Hanyan Al-Shammari.

Both decrees were issued on the recommendation of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, and came into force following approval by the Council of Ministers, acting under the provisions of the Kuwaiti Nationality Law.

24 Others Lose Citizenship Under Committee Decision

Separately, the Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Citizenship Investigation issued Decision No. 14/76 of 2026 on August 6, 2026, declaring the citizenship of 24 individuals lost under Article 11 of Amiri Decree No. 15 of 1959, which governs Kuwaiti nationality.

The decision takes effect from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

The 24 names listed in the decision are:

1. Asma Shaker Jahaz Rashid Al-Otaibi

2. Fatima Shaker Jahaz Rashid Al-Otaibi

3. Aisha Shaker Jahaz Rashid Al-Otaibi

4. Hanan Shaker Jahaz Rashid Al-Otaibi

5. Jawza Ghaib Ja'ilan Hamdi Hamdan Al-Rashidi

6. Hasna Ghaib Ja'ilan Hamdi Hamdan Al-Rashidi

7. Fahd Muq'ad Tarif Ayed Al-Otaibi

8. Waleed Fahd Muq'ad Tarif Ayed Al-Otaibi

9. Khalid Fahd Muq'ad Tarif Ayed Al-Otaibi

10. Ahmed Fahd Muq'ad Tarif Ayed Al-Otaibi

11. Faisal Fahd Muq'ad Tarif Ayed Al-Otaibi

12. Abdullah Fahd Muq'ad Tarif Ayed Al-Otaibi

13. Abdul Rahman Fahd Muq'ad Tarif Ayed Al-Otaibi

14. Ahmed Ghanem Mubarak Al-Omairi

15. Faisal Ghanem Mubarak Al-Omairi

16. Rashid Ghanem Mubarak Al-Omairi

17. Sultan Ghanem Mubarak Al-Omairi

18. Anoud Ghanem Mubarak Al-Omairi

19. Dalim Ma'di Mohsen Al-Hajri

20. Mohammed Dalim Ma'di Mohsen Al-Hajri

21. Ma'di Dalim Ma'di Mohsen Al-Hajri

22. Mubarak Dalim Ma'di Mohsen Al-Hajri

23. Afaf Fadghoush Nimar Jubairan Al-Ajmi

24. Fay Nader Ali Hassan Mashhadi Ahmed Ibrahim

Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, who chairs the Supreme Committee, approved the decision. All relevant government authorities have been directed to implement both the decrees and the committee's ruling.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng