Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has chosen to count his blessings, ignoring all the troubles within and around his family

In an Instagram post, he gave gratitude to God with a cosy picture of himself and his second wife, Judy Austin

While many have remained stunned by the filmmaker's bold decision, they didn't fail to express their supposed disappointments in the comments

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has turned deaf ears to all the negative comments surrounding his new home with colleague Judy Austin.

Legit.ng previously reported that the filmmaker and his second wife took to social media to dance minutes after his first wife filed a N100m law suit for Adultery.

Yul Edochie thanks for his blessings in admiration to second wife Judy Austin Credit: @yuledoche

Aside from that, some notable social media personalities came out to address his attitude toward the brouhaha surrounding his marriage.

The filmmaker appeared not to let any of the trolls get to him.

In a new social media post, he shared a cosy picture of himself and his 2nd wife while thanking God for his blessings thus far.

"For your grace and numerous blessings, I say THANK YOU, LORD," he wrote.

See his post below

Yul Edochie's recent post sparks reactions

Netizens continued from where they had stopped, letting the actor know he wasn't manning up as they had expected him to.

See their comments below:

kyen_piya:

"When God is done with you, you will start dancing with boxers and white handkerchief to pay your bills."

shelly_lawrencemom:

"@judyaustin1, what you do today will live after you. Watch God do his work."

dorcas_munyen_:

"Judy mother also sntch someone husband am not surprise it runs in their blood family of husband snatchers ."

korede.johnson:

"Yul u dun reduce yourself to nothing o. Judy well done. Stranger in a man’s life."

obasirem:

"100m na ya mate, Wahala for who go commit adultery o."

sissyclassy_gh:

"Ain’t u ashamed of yourself? From a celebrity to a common floor member..no one likes you again."

elyticjohnson:

"Delilah and Samson show again."

Lawyer explains reason May is suing Yul Edochie and Judy

A Nigerian lawyer has waded into the marital crisis between Yul Edochie and his supposed two wives, May and Judy Austin.

On a prominent Facebook page specialised in marital and family cases, a legal guru provided a comprehensive insight into the regulation of polygamy in Nigeria.

He noted that a woman could sue her husband and his side chick, whether married or not, depending on the type of court marriage they had under: Islamic Law, customary law, and the Marriage Act 1970 Laws of the Federation.

