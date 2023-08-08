Fans and colleagues of popular comedian and filmmaker AY Makun have sent in their prayers and best wishes following the fire incident in his home

The actor's lavish Lekki mansion was gutted by fire recently, and his property worth millions of naira burnt to ashes

Actress Iyabo Ojo and Yul Edochie's estranged first wife May have put up posts sympathizing with AY and his wife Mabel

Popular actress Iyabo Ojo and Yul Edochie's first wife, May, have shown support for comedian Ayo Makun aka AY and his wife Mabel.

Hearts broke for the comedian after videos of his lavish Lekki mansion, which recently burned to ashes in a tragic fire incident, surfaced online.

May and Iyabo Ojo sympathized with AY. Photo credit: @mayyuledochie/@iyaboojofespris

Putting up a post of the couple on her page, May thanked God that AY and his family are alive and promised to keep them in her prayers. She also affirmed that God will replenish all they lost in the fire.

She wrote:

"Thank God for the gift of life. Keeping you and yours in my thoughts and prayers @realmabelmakun @aycomedian. Everything that is lost will be recovered in a million fold. God is in control."

See May Edochie's post below:

Actress Iyabo Ojo also shared a photo of the couple, expressed sympathy for their loss and prayed that they would recover all they had lost.

Her caption read:

"So sorry about your house, Everything lost shall return back a trillion folds .. God's got you both @realmabelmakun @aycomedian "

View Iyabo's post below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo and May's post

Followers of the May joined her in praying for AY and his wife. Iyabo Ojo's post, however, sparked mixed reactions as some people dragged her for doing 'eye service'.

Read the comments sighted below:

atusbrigue:

"Una Sabi post Sha,his this a sign of consolation,I don't just understand.Somebody whose house worth millions you posting what,they don't need for now."

claudiaunusual:

"I love this woman called MAYshe’s powerfulit takes only a QUEEN to make a KINGtake your flowers QUEEN MAY."

anni_e8880:

"Material items are attainable. Thank GOD for your life which is irreplaceable."

olaleyechristianah:

"No has said let's contribute for them in the comment section....please dey should open GoFundMe for them."

eib.ejih22:

"It is well with them in Jesus Name..I always preach insurance wherever I go,life and non life..let's learn from this and protect our valuables."

ebysweden:

"Amen. AY God will restore all things in a million fold❤️"

zeeclass_skincare:

"Very happy they are out on holidays..jehovah overdo thank you."

yusufakeem2023:

"Alhamdulilah for the gift of life ❤️❤️"

Video shows remains of AY's house as he loses property to fire

Popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun aka AY's Lekki mansion was gutted by fire, and he lost his properties worth millions of naira.

The filmmaker shared a post of hope as condolence messages poured in for him on and offline.

A video of the remains of AY's home has surfaced on social media via his brother's wife, Grace, and it can be assumed that nothing was spared.

