Filmmaker Yul Edochie's estranged wife, May, has finally sued him and his new wife, Judy Austin

The now mum of three was reported to have demanded N100m in damages in her suit against Judy for committing adultery with her husband

In a new video on Yul's page, he and Judy seemed unbothered as they danced to Flavour's Na We Dey Here

Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy, seem unbothered even though they have a lawsuit against them.

The actor's estranged first wife, May, has sued Judy for N100m for committing adultery with her husband.

Netizens react as Judy Austin and Yul dance Photo credit: @mayyuledochie/ Yul Edochie

Source: Instagram

After the news went viral, Yul Edochie took to his Facebook page with a video made with Judy.

The couple showed different dance steps to Flavour's popular song Na We Dey Here.

They went back and forth, showcasing different coordinated steps to the song.

The caption of the post read:

"If you don't like this video then you have a serious problem. Simple and short. Music moments with ISI MMILI: Yul Edochie and IJELE ODOGWU: Judy Austin."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Yul and Judy's video

The couple's video sparked mixed reactions, while some netizens hailed their love, others took a swipe at Yul and Judy Edochie.

Read comments gathered below:

Ngozi Queen Egwim:

"Yes ooo we must complete the 100m in Jesus name! Amen. Ride on ndioma."

Rose Mary Ogechukwu Biafra:

"A man's dignity is worth more than anything else in the world. Bros pick up your dignity and stop all these childish on-line game because Judy is doing it for someone else but maybe you are doing it just to have online funny. Your father is a great man."

Joy Omon:

"You better open your door for them to serve you court papers."

Walshak Kos:

"This would have been nice if you did it with your first wife May. No matter how you try to be funny, it doesn't impress us, your reputation still speaks bad of you."

Mami Gera:

"When woman put breast for your ears turn you to online fool. Na only God fit safe you Yul. "

Lawretta Buenyen:

"You both are really killing us with entertainment, happy married life sir, keep enjoying yourselves and remain blessed."

Esther Nwachukwu berates online inlaws in video for supporting May Edochie

Nollywood actress Esther Nwachukwu supported her senior colleague Yul Edochie regarding his broken marriage with his first wife, May.

The mother of three, who lost her fourth child early this year, took to court to dissolve her union with the filmmaker.

Esther's reaction to the news stirred some heated debate online as she demanded who would be interested in marrying the grieving mother if she finally left her marriage.

Source: Legit.ng