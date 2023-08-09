Comedian AY has shared some lovely pictures of him and his wife, Mabel Makun, as he gushed about her

The comedian, in a lengthy statement, said his pain after the fire at his Lagos mansion was temporary thanks to his wife

Popular celebrities, as well as fans, have taken to AY's comment section to send prayers to the comedian and his household

Nigerian comedian and actor Ayo Makun, also known as Comedian AY, continues to make headlines days after the inferno at his Lagos mansion.

In a recent post via his official Instagram page, AY gushed about his wife, Mabel, for standing by him as he stressed that she made his pain temporary.

Sharing old pictures of him and his wife from their daughter’s church dedication last year, he said he was sure God would replace what they lost.

The comedian also penned an appreciation message to colleagues and fans for their prayers and show of love towards him and his family.

An extract from his post read:

"Pain can be temporary when you find yourself with the right partner to journey with. It may last a minute, or an hour, or a day, or a year, but eventually it will subside and something else will take its place.

As we continue to walk through the journey of life together, we shall replace the lies of the enemies with the truth of God. One thing we know for sure is that God never takes away something from your life without replacing it with something better."

See AY's post below:

Fans react as AY pen appreciation message

See some of the comments below:

obi_cubana:

"That GRACEFUL walk......Nobody can stop reggae ‍♂️."

nma_kocha:

"The lord is your strength and will replenish in thousand folds❤️."

chizzyalichi:

"Better and greater things on the way ❤️."

julietibrahim:

"God bless you both God grant you both strength and courage and replenish you in Jesus name Amen ❤️."

Iyabo Ojo, May Edochie sympathises with AY

Actress Iyabo Ojo and Yul Edochie's first wife, May, showed support for comedian Ayo Makun aka AY and his wife Mabel, Legit.ng reported

Hearts broke for the comedian after videos of his lavish Lekki mansion, which recently burned to ashes in a tragic fire incident, surfaced online.

Putting up a post of the couple on her page, May thanked God that AY and his family are alive and promised to keep them in her prayers. She also affirmed that God will replenish all they lost in the fire.

