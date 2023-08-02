A Nigerian lawyer has just delved into the ongoing marital drama between Yul Edochie and his alleged two wives, May and Judy Austin

A Nigerian lawyer has waded into the marital crisis between Yul Edochie and his supposed two wives, May and Judy Austin.

The Legal practitioner who took to a popular Facebook business page tagged DPA Family Law Clinic, known for handling marital and family legal cases gave an in-depth understanding of how polygamy is regulated in Nigeria.

He noted that a woman can sue her husband and his side chick, whether married or not, depending on the type of court marriage they had under: Islamic Law, customary law, and the Marriage Act 1970 Laws of the Federation.

He wrote:

"I am constantly aware that by very the nature of human beings, there will always be those who would engage in dangerous activities regardless of grave harm to themselves. So, I often find myself advising those who live dangerously, such as women who date married men in the hope that they would become second wife or a replacement to the wife. If you do this, first ask yourself the following questions:

"(1) DO YOU KNOW THE TYPE OF MARRIAGE THE MAN HAS?

Even though Nigeria allows polygamy, it is a regulated polygamy. This mean that it is not in all cases that the law allows polygamy. If the man is a Muslim and married his wife under the Islamic Law (the Sharia), yes, as long as he has not already married up to 4 wives, he can marry you. Also, if the man is a Christian or a Pagan and he married under the customary laws of any of the indigenous Nigeria communities, there is hope that he can marry you as his second or third wife. This is because Islamic law allows polygamy up to a maximum of 4 wives, and the customary law allows polygamy without limit to the number of wives.

"However, if the married man you are dating (whether Christian, Muslim or Pagan) married his current wife under the Marriage Act 1970 Laws of the Federation, he cannot have a second wife. Again, polygamy in Nigeria is a regulated polygamy. It is not for every man. Make sure your own man is permitted by law to have a second wife. If you make the mistake of marrying a man who is prohibited from polygamy, your name will become Judy," he said in parts.

He further went on to warn side chicks and baby mamas to be careful with the type of married man they are handling because they might know about the court marriage he did that his wife can use against them tomorrow.

The Lawyer’s detailed post sparks reactions

Nikky Israel Eshiet:

"You are a very intelligent lawyer. I have learnt a lot. A woman without a court marriage is an helpless woman. You can be divorced mercilessly at any time, any how, anywhere. No woman should make this mistake. "

"If a man says he's not going to the court with you to legalise your marriage, walk away. He has something over his sleeves and doesn't mean well for you and your future. He wants to eat his cake and still have it. He should be seen as someone who wants to damage your life. And funny enough, court marriage is the cheapest kind of marriage. You can get it done between 30-50k."

Rabiat Vlog:

"Nigeria men and women gather here and come and learn especially those supporting snatching a man from his legally married wife gather here and come and."

HEART of A Mother: ·

"An insightful analysis, thanks a million times,let our Son's and Daughters hear from a learned fellow."

Chika Okolo:

"DD whenever i see ur post it gives me this inner joy...your wisdom is something i admire alot sir and wish to have same and even more...God bless you the best lawyer of our time...."

Bamigbade:

"Deeply seated and sank into our brains. One of the best post of the year. Thank you DD. Please my gender "perish the thought ooo."

