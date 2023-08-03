Controversial relationship blogger, Blessing CEO, has finally broken her silence on actor Yul Edochie’s marriage to his second wife, Judy Austin

Popular Nigerian relationship blogger, Blessing CEO, has lambasted Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin.

Taking to her Instagram page, the controversial blogger shared a video where she finally broke her silence on the actor’s marriage to Judy.

In the video, Blessing noted that she had deliberately stayed away from talking about the issue because she sees Yul as a friend. However, she has now decided to speak up.

Blessing CEO has waded into the Yul Edochie, Judy Austin drama. Photos: @officialblessingceo, @judyaustin1, @yuledochie

The relationship blogger spoke on how Yul’s first wife, May, has been respecting herself by staying calm and not insulting Yul on social media even after she lost her first son.

She said:

“May Edochie has been quiet, she’s been calm, she has not said anything bad about Yul on social media, she’s been respecting herself with all this drama that is going on, she lost her first son. I’ve never lost a child before so I don’t know what it feels like but when I see people cry, I imagine what it feels like for me to have nurtured my child to a particular age and the child just dies. The trauma alone, I don’t know how I’m going to face it.”

Not stopping there, Blessing CEO went ahead to address Judy over her social media antics with Yul since he married her. According to the relationship therapist, the Nollywood actor used to be a respected person when he was with May, but Judy has succeeded in watering down his personality.

Blessing added that she does not believe in black magic, but she has no idea what Yul sees in Judy or what she told him. She wondered how a man could marry a woman he could not talk to, a woman who would take his phone and post all sorts on his Facebook page, among other things.

Blessing CEO said:

“This woman has been quiet Judy, can you just shut up? You are watering down Yul Edochie’s personality. Yul was one man that when he talks, everywhere shakes.

"Yul was my crush, we don’t play with him. He was a man with integrity, with so much respect when he was with May. The moment you came into his life, I don’t know what happened. I don’t believe in jazz, I don’t know what you tell him, I don’t know what he saw in you, I don’t know the fact that you will marry a woman that you cannot talk to, a woman that will just go to your Facebook account and start saying rubbish! A woman that will just pick up your phone and start saying rubbish. Why can’t she do it on her own Facebook account?

"Your wife is mourning, your kids are mourning, you lost your first son and everytime Judy will carry ring light and come and be making noise and telling us nonsense, Yul will be calling her Ijele, what’s all that rubbish for?”

See the video below:

Netizens praise Blessing CEO over video of her blasting Judy Austin

Blessing CEO’s opinion on Yul Edochie and Judy Austin’s marriage seemed to surprise many netizens going by their comments. A number of them praised the relationship blogger for speaking sense.

Read some of their comments below:

viks_vico:

“Nobody reached out to you but this is the first time in your entire career you are speaking facts.”

strongfeelings001:

“Blessing hold your chest and repeat after me... Whoever it is that gave you this sense will livelong cos this isn't your default setting.”

horoella1:

“One woman made this man presidential aspirant another woman made him the national clown. God abeg give me wisdom to make my man a national pride .”

poshbodyng:

“Clap for Blessing this time. She made so much sense.”

auntyshaki:

“It’s just crazy how Judy turned this guy to something else, this guy was acting like he had class, he wasn’t everywhere and he became something else overnight.”

officialhappinessbernard:

“This is the first time she is speaking facts .”

Source: Legit.ng