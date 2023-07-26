Rapper Blaqbonez has shared a heartwarming video of him and his mum jumping on his Like Ice Spice challenge

The singer and his mother were seen rocking similar outfits as she tried to imitate his dance moves

Blaqbonez's video has left many of his fans gushing as some netizens queried the rapper about his look

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez continues to promote his newly released song 'Like Ice Spice' trending across major streaming platforms in the country.

In a recent video the rapper shared on his official Instagram page, Blaqbonez was seen with his mum jumping on the Like Ice Spice challenge.

Blaqbonez shares dance video of him and his mum. Credit: @blaqbonez

Source: Instagram

The mother and son, styled in the same outfits, left many gushing as the rapper's mum tried to imitate his dance moves.

In a caption of the video, Blaqbonez went on to ask his fans if he and his mum looked alike.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He wrote:

"We Look alike right? Right?"

Watch the video below:

See more pictures Blaqbonez shared below:

Netizens react to Blaqbonez's dance move with his mum

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

socrate_id_ben:

"Mummy doing it with love and happiness I love it ❤️."

guyynextdoor:

"Emeka don carry him mama join cult ."

josiahterver:

"Emeka must shine."

timo__dc:

"Why him come wor wor like that ?"

dave1_dolla:

"If you do well mom go forever support."

emma_ogah:

"Pretty mum."

coooooddeessaaa_:

"Cutee aff."

hypemanbluzzy:

"Na inheritance be dat o."

fboymontana222:

"I swear this one enter."

wamsea:

"You be werey normally it’s the last 7 seconds for me."

cl_muzik_1:

"This guy Sabi do Promo Abeg ."

i_m_steadywild:

"Ur mama still sey ooooo ."

life_of_dunmsday:

"She's the perfect future on this trend."

ifeoluwa0149:;

"PR want kee Emekka Nah only Ghost he never dance with ."

__pablohuncho:

"Who Emeka resemble?"

Sweet moment Blaqbonez linked up with Hollywood stars Ludacris and Vin Diesel

Legit.ng reported that Blaqbonez shared heartwarming videos showing the moments he linked up with Fast and Furious co-stars Ludacris and Vin Diesel.

Blaqbonez met the Hollywood stars at an event in Toronto, Canada, where they were promoting their movie project.

Sharing photos and videos with the movie stars via his social media timeline, Blaqbonez, excited over the new feat, made a promise to his Nigerian fans.

Source: Legit.ng