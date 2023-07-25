Popular controversial Nigerian singer Portable and his first wife have sparked reactions online after a clip of them sharing a lovely couples moment went viral

The young couple in the viral clip were seen jumping on a TikTok dance challenge to one of Portable's new songs

A couple of things picked the interest of netizens about the video; the couple was seen rocking a pair of matching pyjamas, and fans couldn't help but comment about them

Nigerian street-pop sensation Portable has sparked emotions online after a clip of him and first, his wife, Omobewaji, jumping on a TikTok challenge went viral.

In the trending clip, the pair were seen rocking matching pyjamas that have left many in tatters as the couple continued to show different phases of the love life.

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable flaunts his new hairstyle in a viral TikTok clip with his 1st wife, Omobewaji. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Also, in the viral video, it was quite impossible not to notice Portable's flamboyant new hairstyle. Netizens couldn't help but talk about it, asking the singer what inspired it.

Meanwhile, some fans were also quick to talk about Portable not doing some of the public displays of affection he does with his first wife with his other women.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the lovely couple enjoy each other's company in the trending video below:

See how netizens reacted to the video below

@agbomejitunde:

"The way this guy cherish the woman who suffered with him is one of the reasons I love him."

@thecuteabiola:

"Are you ready to recreate ? @mahma_____ ."

@isbae_u:

"She’s your biggest fan, No doubt ❤️."

@lordbilla90:

"Pictures wey portable hang for him house go reach like 3 million."

@oluwabelieve_21:

"The pictures way they this room pass my gallery."

@davidzy001:

"This your wife sabi all your song … wow God when."

@princess_billz:

"Wetin he do Fr him headabi eyes Dy pain me."

@davewellbeing:

"See Love I See You From England My Brother."

@ruqiz_badadan_:

"Na this woman be your biggest fan hold am tight❤️."

@mc_itubaba:

"Mr portable when u go do video tiktok with other wives, abi they are just baby mamas??.. Because I love this video."

@damilare__711:

"GOD watin portable put for head again ."

@ichigozie008_ignatius_skills:

"Her beauty shall be made with the oil of health, and her beauty will continue to glow."

@pyperchaze:

"No cap portable is bigger than wizkid."

@get_me_lit_bby:

"Try and get nice low cut hairstyle. You might look cutie tho."

@yusbeejay_bolu:

"No wonder na your house he con sleep today instead of you to candle with boss you Dey do TikTok Ashabi simple I trust the girl."

Video emerges as Portable's son with 1st wife turns one, shares photo of his father & sons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial Afro-street pop sensation Portable stirred reactions online with the clips he shared on his page to celebrate his third son, who recently turned one.

The celebration is coming amid a suspected rift within the singer's family after he welcomed another son with actress Ashabi Simple.

Before welcoming his sixth child with Ashabi Simple, Portable was legally recognised to be married to just one woman, Omobewaji Ewatomi Oluwaferanmi.

Source: Legit.ng