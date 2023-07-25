Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy seems to have joined the Crocs family, going by a new update on her page

The billionaire kid who loves the colour pink got a pair of DJ Cuppy customised pair of crocs in lemon

The singer looked gorgeous in her photos, and fans couldn't help but gush over her

Congratulations are in order for singer DJ Cuppy, who recently joined the Crocs family.

The billionaire daughter announced on her page that she is now for the giant footwear, Crocs.

DJ Cuppy showed off her customised crocs. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy got a customised pair, surprisingly in lemon instead of her signature pink, and rocked it with a pink robe as expected.

In one of her photos, the singer held a newspaper with the headline equally announcing that she had joined the Crocs family.

"Cuppy for Crocs #ComeAsYouAre #CuppyDat"

See the post below:

Netizens react to DJ Cppy's post

Fans of the singer are elated over her recent achievement, and congratulatory messages flooded her comment section.

Read comments below:

akinwale__a:

"Yeah I noticed you used to wear crocs a lot in your pictures. Good to see this new development. Congratulations."

kelvino_vibes:

"To copy this tune press?"

l.tobiloba:

"We are still expecting the jam you said you owe us. “To Paste this Jam, Press ….. “

pop_ceilling_designs:

"Cuppy is big name stop playing ✅"

smiilin111:

"More bag coming wifie @cuppymusic .Much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

anku__o8:

"You’re Stunning!"

sehrawat6004:

"Oh, after a long time."

mnxjdhdjdj:

"Dammn, this picture is amazing."

vikram___jha___offical_07:

"Beauty lies inside for those who choose to see."

haseebmughxl:

"Great! You should start modeling."

gregory.raputin:

"u r on right direction...Keep it up."

