Popular Nigerian singer Blaqbonez has expressed displeasure over the fact that Davido will be releasing his album on March 31

Making a comeback to social media, OBO announced that his Timeless album will be dropping soon

In screenshots of chats sighted online, Blaqbonez tackled Davido and mentioned that the same situation happened with Asake

Nigerian singer Blaqbonez has been thrown into a dilemma following Davido's return to social media.

The DMW boss had announced that he would drop his album Timeless on March 31, and Blaqbonez expressed his displeasure.

Blaqbonez laments over Davido's album date Photo credit: @davido/@blaqbonez

In their chat sighted online, Davido assured his colleague that he would not be affected because they both have their audiences.

Blaqbonez, in his reply, lamented that the last time he wanted to drop a song, Asake dropped his music the same day.

He then vowed to leave the music industry for Davido and the rest and focus on skit-making.

See the conversation below

Below is a tweet by Blaqbonez about the March 31 date:

Reactions to Blaqbonez and Davido's conversation

pynah_concept:

"This werey na real marketer with a strong sense."

prankhottie:

"Better change date if you wan drop on 31st even wizkid no fit try am."

believing_boss:

"I go leave this music industry for all of una "

fredrick_moore112:

"Me yeye audience abi ?? Blackbonez everywhere good na money wey never Dey sha."

chisanbe:

"EMEKA the stallion no go kee pesin oya go and do skit."

sirgabu_23:

"If sure for you try drop make we see how good you are "

lagos_candy:

"Make nobody drop anything that day. It’s for our daddy and thts on periodt "

dannybillionz_2:

"This boy na comedian I swear "

Pastor Tobi shares snippet of Davido’s new album

Nigerian singer Davido came back after months away from social media. Come March 31, 2023, Nigerians will enjoy songs off his new album Timeless.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, one of Davido's numerous friends, Pastor Tobi, congratulated the singer on the new album.

The cleric shared a video of him and the singer vibing to the snippet of one of the songs on the Timeless album.

