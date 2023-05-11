A clip shared by Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has stirred reactions online as he cried out in pain at just how unfair the music industry could be

Legit.ng recalls that a while back, Blaqbonez had gone online to lament about Wizkid dropping a new track on the same day as him, and that didn't let his song get the attention it deserved

In a recent clip, he noted that he announced the date for his new song over a month ago, but over 10 Nigerian music stars have decided to all drop their new song on the same day as him

Young Nigerian rapper, Blaqbonez trends online after a clip of him finding it hard to control his emotions as he complained about the music industry being unfair to him.

Blaqbonez, who is set to drop a new song on Friday, May 12, 2023, noted that he had announced the date for his new single to drop as far back as a month ago, but over ten major music industry superstars all decided to pick the same day also to drop theirs.

A clip of Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez trends online as he cries out about the music industry being unfair to him. Photo credit: @blaqbonez

Watch the video of Blaqbonez lamenting about new music Friday:

See a post of all the new songs set to drop on New Music Friday:

See how netizens reacted to the clip of Blaqbonez lamenting

@lovette_brown506:

"We Dey for you !! Just drop the song."

@thisisdeecy:

"Idan don post release date, now everyone can drop."

@robinson_ikka:

"Drop yours make stream farm they fight each other."

@asemota475:

"That why You be Idan… Just Drop."

@_sl33m_di:

"Emeka no mind them."

@__project18:

"I talk am say dem de find ur trouble."

@mblowbaba1:

"Boy drop album if u wan drop leave super story blaqbonez rest."

@jamaljames588:

"U drop ooo that what we are waiting for bad man."

@bigbadboyjhary:

"Make we talk truth weti them de do @blaqbonez nor good."

@therealpeedbee:

"Tell @blaqbonez to hold,,,king is about to drop his."

Blaqbonez allegedly drags Davido for picking March 31 for his album

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recall reporting Nigerian singer Blaqbonez is faced with a huge dilemma following Davido's return to social media.

The DMW boss had announced that he would drop his album Timeless on March 31, and Blaqbonez expressed his displeasure.

In their chat sighted online, Davido assured his colleague that he would not be affected because they both have their audiences.

