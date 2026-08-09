Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay shared striking photos of herself on Instagram following reports that she and 2Baba refollowed each other

2Baba reportedly unfollowed his estranged wife Natasha on Instagram after a public clash between them at an Abuja nightclub

The drama unfolded around the same time 2Baba posted images of his meeting with Nigeria's Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu

Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay is turning heads online with a fresh set of photos, and the timing has not gone unnoticed by fans.

Annie took to her Instagram page to share stunning images of herself dressed in a striking white and black long gown, appearing poised and confident.

Annie Macaulay shared striking photos of herself on Instagram following reports that she and 2Baba refollowed each other. Photos: 2baba/Annie Idibia.

Source: Instagram

The post came in the wake of swirling online reports that her ex-husband, music legend 2Baba, had followed her back on the platform after she refollowed him, fueling a possible reunion speculation

2Baba and Natasha's Public Clash

Legit.ng reported that 2Baba and his estranged wife Natasha were recently involved in a very public confrontation at a nightclub in Abuja.

In the aftermath of that incident, 2Baba reportedly unfollowed Natasha on Instagram, adding a digital dimension to what had already been a very visible falling out.

Around the same period, 2Baba shared pictures from what appeared to be a meeting with Nigeria's Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu.

Annie and 2Baba, whose real name is Innocent Idibia, were previously married before their relationship broke down publicly.

See Annie Idibia's post on Instagram here:

Reactions trail Annie Macaulay's new post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@london_02.05.85 stated:

"Our African Queen. Annie you are blessed Vengeance belongs to God! And He’s indeed repaying…"

@cynthianelly73 stated:

“Annie is toxic, baba deserves peace”. Why is Baba running from trailer of peace?? I still love 2baba though, I’m just sad he let this happen"

Annie was married to 2Baba until 2024. Photo: Annie Idibia.

Source: Instagram

2Baba spotted with Annie's daughters

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba gave fans exactly what they love to see: a father fully present with his children.

The Nigerian music legend posted a video on July 14, 2026, capturing warm, candid moments spent with Annie Idibia's daughters Isabella and Olivia, as well as his two sons with Pero Adeniyi, Justin Agaba'idu and Innocent Jr.

The family moment also captured attention on social media.

Source: Legit.ng