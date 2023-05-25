It was an exciting moment for rapper Blaqbonez as he shared a video of him meeting with Fast and Furious stars Ludacris and Vin Diesel

Blaqbonez, who recently dropped a song with Ludacris, shared different fun moments and also made a promise to his fans

The videos have left many of Blaqbonez fans gushing as they congratulate him over his latest feat

Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule better known as Blaqbonez, has shared heartwarming videos showing the moments he linked up with Fast and Furious co-stars Ludacris and Vin Diesel.

Blaqbonez, who recently dropped a new song with Ludacris, met the Hollywood stars at an event in Toronto, Canada, where they were promoting their latest movie project.

Blaqbonez shares exciting moment with Vin Diesel. Credit: @blaqbonez

Sharing photos and videos with the movie stars via his social media timeline, Blaqbonez, who was excited over the new feat, made a promise to his Nigerian fans.

He wrote: “When I’m back to naija, I’m taking 100 fans to go see Fast X. cos FAMILY FAMILY FAMILY FAMILY NX”

See Blaqbonez's post, including pics of him meeting with movie stars below:

Fans hail Blaqbonez

Many of the singer's fans and followers were excited for him as they poured out congratulatory messages to him.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below

lech.cargo:

"Emeka living his dream life ❤."

iam_tsoya:

"This really gave me so much joy for Blaq. From Super Emeka days to now, hard work!!!!"

thatdimplegirl.rae_:

"Emeka don join fast and furious family❤️."

joelilyofficial:

"Na him person wan come spoil 9ja name E no go better for am."

jay_st_patrik:

"See as I dey smile like mumu. Really happy for BlaqBonez sha."

thevanesaonly:

"Like play play oo this guy Dey meat top Celebs and I still Dey here."

dar19leen:

"Vin Diesel can put me to sleep with his voice."

ogasjosh:

"I thought someone said RAP is DEAD ."

Blaqbonez cries out about music industry being unfair to him

Blaqbonez trended online after a clip of him finding it hard to control his emotions as he complained about the music industry being unfair to him went viral.

Blaqbonez, who was set to drop a new song on Friday, May 12, 2023, noted that he had announced the date for the release of his new single over a month ago, but at least 10 major music industry superstars also decided to pick the same day to drop their songs.

Reacting, someone said:

"Idan don post release date, now everyone can drop."

