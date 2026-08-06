A throwback video from the 2015 Glo Slide and Bounce Tour in Surulere has resurfaced, showing Mr P and Rudeboy in a playful stage 'battle'

Content producer nexustvfm revealed his YouTube account was previously deleted after the clip went viral when blogger Tunde Ednut shared it years ago

The video's re-emergence has reignited public debate about the twins' long-running split and the role of their brother Jude in their fallout

A decade-old concert clip of Peter and Paul Okoye performing together has found its way back onto timelines, and fans of Psquare are feeling all kinds of emotions about it.

The footage, captured during the [Glo Slide and Bounce Tour in Surulere in 2015, was originally covered by content producer Nnachi Chixon Ukachi, better known as nexustvfm.

Viral throwback video shows Mr P and Rudeboy's heated onstage confrontation. Credit: @iamkingrudy, @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

It shows the twin brothers turning their stage performance into a mock rivalry, with Peter declaring "I get talent pass you" to Paul in front of a roaring crowd before the two launched into an energetic back-and-forth.

The clip resurfaced this week against the backdrop of renewed tension surrounding the Psquare brothers, giving the footage a much sharper edge than when it was first filmed.

How the Video Re-emerged

Ukachi shared the video on Instagram alongside a candid caption, noting that his YouTube channel was wiped after blogger Mazi Tunde Ednut first amplified the clip years ago.

He wrote that he hoped his Instagram account would not face the same fate this time around.

The producer tagged both Globacom and nexustvfm in the post, confirming the footage dates back to the 2015 concert tour held in Surulere, Lagos.

Watch the 2015 Glo Slide and Bounce stage moment here:

Fans Point Fingers at Jude Okoye

What started as nostalgia quickly turned into a wider conversation about who is truly responsible for the brothers' fractured relationship.

Many commenters zeroed in on their manager and elder brother, Jude Okoye, as the source of the problem.

@jacoflo7 wrote:

"How I wish Paul can see that Peter love him so much and Jude is the problem"

@emekachrys added:

"Ordinary keyboard jude no even learn join them"

@andy_yxng observed:

"See boys dey hustle Egbon adugbo don dey calculate 40%"

@callme_armani appealed:

"Abeg mk Una join me Dey swear for that Judas is carrot under this comment 😢😢 see people wey him separate chai…."

Old stage fight between Mr P and Rudeboy resurfaces, reigniting conversations. Credit: @psquareworld

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, slowed his social media growth.

He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.

However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.

Source: Legit.ng