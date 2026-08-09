Canada Lists Rules Foreign Workers Must Follow to Stay Legal in 2026

Canada's immigration authority warned foreign workers that failing to meet work permit conditions can lead to removal from the country

The government listed several fraud warning signs that foreign workers should watch out for when seeking employment in Canada

International students working more hours than allowed risk losing their student status and facing rejection on future permit applications

Canada's federal immigration authority has released detailed guidance on the rules foreign workers must follow to remain legally employed in the country, warning that violations can result in being found inadmissible and removed from Canada.

The guidance covers work permit conditions, fraud risks, worker rights, and rules that apply to international students, and it applies to anyone currently working in Canada on a temporary basis or planning to do so.

Foreign workers follow strict work permit rules to remain legally employed in Canada. Photo credit: Altan Gocher / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Work permit rules every foreign worker must know

Workers are required to read their permit carefully, as it spells out exactly what kind of work they can do, which employers they can work for, and where they are allowed to work. Failing to respect any of those conditions can trigger removal proceedings.

On renewals, the government advised workers to apply for an extension at least 30 days before their current permit expires. Those who apply in time are placed on what is called maintained status, meaning they can continue working legally while a decision is being made.

However, workers on maintained status who leave Canada lose the right to work upon return until their new permit is approved.

Workers whose permit expires before they apply for a renewal, or who have broken the conditions on their permit, must stop working immediately.

Fraud warning signs and worker rights

The government identified several red flags that may indicate a scam. Workers should be cautious if someone promises a work permit or job offer in exchange for money, claims they can help someone get permanent residency through employment, requests documents via social media, or offers free accommodation in exchange for work.

On the matter of rights, Canada's labour laws protect all temporary foreign workers regardless of immigration status. Employers are legally required to pay workers for all hours worked, maintain a safe workplace, and are prohibited from confiscating a worker's passport or work permit. Workers can contact any provincial or territorial employment standards office without needing permission from their employer, and they cannot be punished or deported for doing so.

Rules for International students

International students may work on or off campus if their study permit includes a condition permitting it, but they must pay close attention to the number of hours allowed off campus. Working beyond those limits is a breach of study permit conditions and can result in losing student status, being barred from future permit approvals, or being required to leave the country.

Graduates seeking to stay and work need a work permit, and some may qualify for a post-graduation work permit. Those who have applied for one can work full-time while waiting for a decision, provided they held a valid study permit when they applied, completed their programme, and did not exceed off-campus working hour limits while studying. Anyone who does not meet those conditions must wait until the permit is approved before starting work.

International students comply with study permit conditions to avoid losing legal status. Photo credit: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canada extends processing times for Nigerian

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians looking to travel or study in Canada will need to plan for longer waiting periods after Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) revised its processing-time estimates on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that the updated figures show that study permit applications from Nigeria now carry an estimated processing time of seven weeks, up from six weeks in the previous week's figures published on July 28. Visitor visa processing also stretched by four days, rising from 64 days to 68 days.

Source: Legit.ng