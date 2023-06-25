Eniola Badmus recently left some internet users displeased following her latest Instagram post

The Nollywood actress made a post in which she refused to tag her braider because she paid for the services

However, the fact that she tagged luxury designers in her post got many people talking

Social media users had questions for Eniola Badmus over her latest Instagram upload.

The actress shared a stack of photos in which she is seen dressed in a purple print two-piece which she accessorised with her latest Louis Vuitton bag and a pair of Hermes slides.

Photos of Eniola rocking the braids Credit: @eniola_badmus

Badmus who posed in front of a plane with a pair of sunglasses on, threw shade at people who weren't her friends at the moment as they were losing out.

While fans were willing to overlook that part of the caption, the second part of her post clearly stated that she would not be tagging her braider in the post because she paid for the services.

Interestingly, she tagged designers of the footwear, handbag and sunglasses.

Check out the post below:

Social media users slam Eniola Badmus over refusing to tag braided

superdivazee:

"Lol I guess Gucci, Louis and Hermes gave you the items for free is the reason you tagged them. So much for women supporting women."

mz_toolz56:

"It’s okay not to tag her because definitely you paid for it, you have got every right not to but shading the braider on your page? That’s low mehn! And you still went ahead to tag the big brands which you paid hundreds of thousands to get."

oladunjoyetemitopejanet:

"But Gucci,Hermes and Louis collected their money tooand you still tagged them,please help business owners grow it’s not easy."

official_yummydd:

"so the ones wey una tag na free oo... it's okay."

mysupergal:

"But you paid for the bag and slippers. Women supporting women....mama idan b67."

felafrank:

"But hermes, gucci and LV gave you those items u just tagged for free? Its the entitlement for me."

