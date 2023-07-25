Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has finally come out to tell her side of the story and why she decided to get Ego Blessing, an Igbo TikToker, arrested

Eniola Badmus was recently on Daddy Freeze's Instagram Live session, where she revealed that before getting Ego arrested, she had reached out to her to stop defaming her

During the session, Enibad also disclosed that she has no intention to take the case out of court and intends to follow through with the entire court process

Popular Nollywood actress and APC stalwart Eniola Badmus has finally come out to tell her side of the story about the viral clip where she was seen with security operatives arresting a Nigerian TikToker.

The TikToker, who was Identified as one Ego Blessing Okoye. Eniola Badmus accused the lady of defaming her online, alleging that she is a professional pimp who gives young ladies to Nigerian politicians to sleep with for money.

Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus finally gives the reason why she got Ego Blessing Okoye, a TikToker, arrested. Photo credit: @eniolabadmus/@gossipmill

Source: Instagram

During an Instagram Live session with Daddy Freeze, the Nollywood actress revealed that she had reached out to Ego multiple times via her DM to stop spreading lies about her. But she shunned her, noting that Ego replied to her, telling her to shut up.

She noted that it was at this point she decided to take decisive action and submit a petition in court before getting her arrested.

Watch Eniola Badmus' IG Live with Daddy Freeze as she talks about Ego:

See some of the comments that the video stirred online

@desolamako:

"Daddy Freeze, why are you begging for the girl? I’m usually very empathetic but her video was so vile. Even when the police came she was still playing a victim and made another video for people to hold Eniola if anything happens to her. How can you hate someone you don’t know that much."

@anuviiii:

"I was impressed Eniola took it up with the authorities, now learning that she reached out to her via DM and the lady told her to shut up, then she should face whatever she sees."

@that.phoneography.chick:

“I’m in my house, come and beat me” don dey beg for mercy. Keypad and ring light warriors should better learn from this. If you keep talking rubbish about people, One day, hand go touch you!!!"

@remie_apperal:

"She deserves everything she’s getting. You can’t clout chase with peoples names and brand, no matter what eniola did her haba her words where too harsh, abeg she go jail so that other will lean."

@djfalone:

"Bruhhh. She still insulted Eniola when Eniola reached out to her?"

@uzokat:

"She does not need to be arrested by the police . It’s a civil case, if you want it to go through litigation. No problem. It is not a custodial sentence. She can only be given a fine.. Stop this nonsense."

@rolexmilly:

"Those of you that carried hate in your heart for someone because of different political views, this is the results."

@emmanuel.iy

"Make dem use her as scapegoat. Me i no like eniola kai kai. But she has all my support. She even reached out."

@mr_royal101:

"In my opinion, I think it’s high time people started facing the consequences of their actions. Too much h*te and toxicity on social media these days. Let her be the scapegoat so the rest of y’all can mellow down."

@pinkynessas_glam:

"She got what she deserve. This is defamation of character person go just open mouth waaa."

@lordkayne:

"Make she go jail abeg.... So that other people thinking about this will learn."

Eniola Badmus arrests Igbo lady who called her a pimp, clip trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus is set to start a major cleansing of her social media pages after a clip of her getting an Igbo woman named Ego Blessing arrested for defaming her went viral.

Eniola Badmus could be heard in the trending clip asking the lady to provide evidence of her allegations about her being a professional pimp.

Badmus has revealed that Ego, in a series of attacks on her page, had alleged that she usually pimps out young ladies to wealthy Nigerian men/politicians.

Source: Legit.ng