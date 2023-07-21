Popular Nigerian content creator, Caramel Plugg, has sparked reactions on social media over a video

In the clip, Caramel can be heard calling out the price and names of the designer items on her

The influencer's decision to withhold the name of the designer behind her dress has left many people divided

Caramel Plugg, a Nigerian content creator, was interviewed about her look at a recent event. The video has left internet users talking.

Caramel's refusal to mention RTW brand has sparked reactions Credit: @almera_danjuma, @caramel.plugg

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Caramel is asked about her outfit details to which she responds excitedly.

She reveals her necklace is about N2.5 million, then she proceeds to mention the names of the designer pieces - bag from AlexanderWang and shoes from Alexander McQueen.

When asked about her dress - a long-sleeved mini gown with a side cutout - the influencer hesitates before saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"My dress is from a ready-to-wear brand. I'm not going to mention the handle because if I do that, I'll give her free promo."

Check out the video below:

Mixed reactions as Caramel Plugg refuses to mention brand behind outfit

realopeolofin:

"The international brands worked themselves up to that state paying a lot of influencers over the years to get the name that everyone wants to attach to as class for them..so upcoming brands too should do same they will get there one day..and that’s where she makes a living from …influencing. Nigerians attach sentiments and emotions. Vendor go cash out o after the shout out and not like the vendor will come back to even give thank you fee not all of them think that way."

addie_ola:

"The Dress is from Shein for $11. She don’t want to say it after all the label dropping."

_m.a.k.k.y:

"Please she is a public figure, she makes a living from influencing so she has a choice to not mention. So far as she paid for the dress then she can decide whether or not to tag. This isn’t that Kylie Jenner episode where she was gifted the dress and refused to tag. And yes the international brands sell themselves so she is not giving them free publicity. Who knows by mentioning them she might get some sort or repost, collab, pr deal etc (I don’t know), it happened with Olakira after he sang Maseratti. So make una allow this girl breathe bikonu."

torrez_landa:

"Nigerians are so sentimental! Those international brands have worked their way to the top, using various marketing strategies and tools to achieve what you see here as free publicity from Caramel.Promote your brand till people start giving you free publicity and word of mouth referrals. It’s the ABC of marketing."

magii_bassey:

"Make una rest tooo,her work is to influence it’s her choice to promote a brand or not ;Alexander w.ang also has top influencers."

its_queen4eva:

"Same dress wey don cast for Igbo man boutique Abi no b shein dress be this."

Cynthia odion:

"She paid for it and she has a right to do whatever, with all the problems in Nigeria currently caramel plug should not be people’s problem tchew."

Odigrima:

"It's her money what ever she likes . Let's not be selfish."

myhairven:

"We rise by lifting orders,if you can mention Alexander McQueen,then you can mention the Nigerian brand too."

yoursesther:

"What’s there in giving her a free promo. Gown wey plenty for balogun."

nk_egoyibo:

"You mentioned the big names that don’t even care about your existence just to feel among, but the struggling one doesn’t deserve free publicity. No wonder they always drag you."

kechi_oprah:

"I’m sure her vendor watching this will feel disappointed. The brands she mentioned doesn’t even know she exists or even paid her for ads. People like her are the problem of Nigeria not our leaders. WE RISE BY LIFTING OTHERS."

Eniola Badmus stirs mixed reactions after refusing to tag braider in IG post, says "I paid for it"

Social media users had questions for Eniola Badmus over her latest Instagram upload.

The actress shared a stack of photos where she was dressed in a purple print two-piece which she accessorised with her latest Louis Vuitton bag and a pair of Hermes slides.

Badmus, who posed in front of a plane with sunglasses on, threw shade at people who weren't her friends, saying they were losing out.

While fans were willing to overlook that part of the caption, the second part of her post clearly stated that she would not be tagging her braider because she paid for the services.

Source: Legit.ng