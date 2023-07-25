A Nigerian traffic warden has been compensated heavily for her kind gesture towards school children

The beautiful warden while carrying out her duties never fails to assist children to cross the road after school hours

A kind man who noticed her efforts decided to pay her for her kindness and compassion towards the children

A kind man identified as @asherkine has shared a video showing how he surprised a traffic warden who is known for her good deeds.

He had observed the traffic warden who prioritises the welfare of young students who ply the road she regulates, and she's well known for doing that.

Man splashes over N120k on traffic warden Photo credit: @asherkine/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Following his observation about the kind woman, he thought it wise to put a smile on her face after work.

He took Josephine Ogene, the traffic warden shopping at a jewellery store, and a fabric shop and also took her on a trip to the grocery store, before stopping by at an eatery.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The warden, who was overwhelmed by the show of love she received from Asher said these words to him before leaving:

“If I play my role, you play your role, the country will be good."

Reactions as man surprises traffic warden

This video has been shared by several people who commented on the kind gesture of the duo.

While some people maintained that Asherkine is a kind-hearted person, others reiterated that the traffic warden deserved it because of her good deeds.

@maakaawhy reacted:

“This guy! I don't know what brings food to ur table! But anything wey you dey do take dey see money I pray them no go catch you. You have a good heart! Your type is rare bro, one love.”

@virtuousi reacted:

“I remember speaking to you about her. My friend, you're a superhero o, I adore you like mad.”

@amazu reacted:

“As you have made her smile Asher! Things will never be difficult for you.”

@delly manna reacted:

“What she said at the end. If I play my role, you play your role. The country will be good. That right there was the message. She clearly holds herself accountable in her own discharge of duties. We lots better do better. Learn to hold yourself accountable and then hold your leaders accountable. Absolutely love this show of love from you Asherrr.”

@christi_ anah said:

“I can bet my last kobo that the woman was pricing that lace material. The true mark of an African mother.”

@officialkhadii reacted:

“No words, just tears. Blessings Asher. Blessings!”

@gentle_charles78 said:

“I know her very well. She's my childhood friend. Rita's energy is something else. She's been like that from childhood. God bless you @asherkine.”

@wemymoh reacted:

“I'm just looking at your fine body everything.”

@theenjoymentminister1 said:

“Thank you for all you do Ash, may God bless you. It's not easy for anyone but you always find a way to put a smile of people's faces. I'm so rooting for you and I pray God continues to bless you and answer all of your silent prayers.”

Watch the video below:

Man surprises wife who stayed with him while he was broke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has surprised his wife, who remained with him against all odds, with a new car. His wife, identified as Perekimi Glory, recalled that the first day she met her husband, he could not afford N100 for her transport fare.

Glory, was, however not dismayed by his financial challenge at that time and is now reaping the reward of her perseverance. In a heartwarming video she shared, her man handed an excited Glory the key to the car parked before them.

Glory was overjoyed and hugged her husband before going on to have a feel of her new car. bridgetufuomaprin said: "That's why I said if you have a good man,treat him like a king. Congratulations dear. God bless your hubby."

Source: Legit.ng