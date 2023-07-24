Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus seems set to make a scapegoat of a social media troll who had taken her cyber-stalking a tad too far

A video clip of the moment Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus got an Igbo lady by the name Ego Blessing arrested after she had called her a professional pimp trends

In the video, Eniola Badmus asked the woman to provide the contact, address and other details of her friend she claimed the actress pimped out to wealthy Nigerian politicians

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

It seems popular Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus is set to start a major cleansing of her social media pages as a clip of her getting an Igbo woman named Ego Blessing arrested for defaming her has gone viral.

Eniola Badmus could be heard in the trending clip asking the lady to provide evidence of her allegations about her being a professional pimp.

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus is set to severely deal with the lady that accused her of being a professional pimp. Photo credit: @eniolabadmus/@gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

Badmus has revealed that Ego, in a series of attacks on her page, had alleged that she usually pimps out young ladies to wealthy Nigerian men/politicians.

Despite several pleadings and apologies in the trending video Eniola Badmus stood her ground, saying the case is going to court and Ego must provide evidence of her claims

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the trending video below:

See how netizens reacted to the trending video of Eniola Badmus getting Ego arrested

@sososoberekon:

"Proverbs 21:23 Whoever keeps his mouth and his tongue keep himself out of trouble."

@ar_iike:

"Freedom of speech Dey…But freedom after speech no sure oo."

@funny_kante:

"And the girl get nyash ooo."

@rosythrone:

"This girl intentionally put herself in this mess. So she’s this humble hand go touch her."

@viperthewiper_ent:

"No worry since na accommodation you dey find e plenty for kirikiri."

@rhiks_place:

"Ego ti go kirikiri Òmò werey Ego ti shesin."

@hi__am__naatah:

"I talk am say dis matter go get end!!! Hmm."

@olivia__davids:

"I support Eniola for this, a scapegoat is needed."

@an_na_bella11:

"I’m not a fan of eniola but this lady here deserves this. No be everything be cruise. Learn how to control your mouth."

@fashion_magicblog:

"People want to build page from bringing people down, your success can't last long that way...don't spoil the use of social media, the media has given the voiceless a voice so make us of it wisely."

@uncle_jeff_official2:

"She don finally used the girl do scape goat for everyone dragging her voting Tinubu. Lol."

@anihottest:

"She left her mic at home. I can’t hear o. She needs to go get it cos she will need it in court. Useme! Unam ikot."

Actress Eniola Badmus blows hot, issues stern warning to trolls

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, was involved in a heated exchange with trolls on her social media page.

In the late hours of April 6, 2023, the movie star shared a post to issue a stern warning to her many trolls.

Not stopping there, the Nollywood star explained that her trolls should ask around about her because she is also a crazy person.

Source: Legit.ng