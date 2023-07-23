Ivy Ifeoma, Paul Okoye's new girlfriend, has stirred emotions online as she drops a cute video medley of herself and her man

In the clips, Paul PSquare was goofing around and showing a different side of the musician that he is so much popular for

Ivy also captions the clip with some lovely, romantic and sensual messages as she describes Paul as the one person that knows how to always make her happy

A trending clip of Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of the PSquare and his lover Ivy Ifeoma has sparked reactions.

The pair in the viral clip were seen sharing different lovely moments. The video was shared on TikTok by the lifestyle influencer, who couldn't help but gush massively over her lover King Rudy.

Fans react as Paul Okoye's new babe, Ivy Ifeoma, drops a video of them being quite romantic with each other. Photo credit: @ivy_zenny/@iamkingrudy

Fans reacted to the clip, noting that King Rudy has never looked happier and couldn't help but admire how much joy Ivy seems to have brought into the singer's life, who had gone through a terrible divorce with his ex-wife, Anita Okoye.

The trending clip of Paul PSquare and Ivy was a medley of all the fun moments they've shared during their young dating life.

Watch the trending video below:

See how fans reacted to the video and the comments it generated

@iam_Pepenazeal:

"Why dz guy no like big yansh? ."

@momentswtbreezy:

"Same way Regina was talked about and everyone moved on after a while. All you can do is talk your own and move on."

@Withlovesewa:

"Or the other way around. So much is going on in the country for people to be bothered about them."

@decent_itohan:

"She’s like me, peaceful babe, no time for stress, peaceful life, she’s not proving shiit to anyone."

@Hollabiisi:

"I like the bombastic side eye at the end though."

@lajalivinlarj:

"It is giving Daddy and daughter vibe."

@SandraAdaeze4:

"This is what Yul and Judy aspires to be, but Judy born 2 already she con fat join."

@DSotune:

"Na here I go Dey when everything go sup."

Paul PSquare’s bae gushes over their love, shares Paris photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian singer Paul Okoye’s new younger lover, Ivy Zenny, has once again put their relationship in the news with her recent post.

The young lady, who appears to be totally in love with the music star, shared photos of them in Paris.

In the snaps, the celebrity couple rocked colour-coordinated outfits as they held onto each other and posed for the camera.

