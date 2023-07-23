Popular skit maker Sabinus has sparked reaction online after a video of him talking about the opposite gender and why he has decided to avoid them went viral

Sabinus, in a trending Insta-story clip, noted that no matter hard some women try to seduce him, even if they choose to go bare and send photos of it to his page, he still won't talk to them

The skit maker also noted that he has certain goals he intends to achieve this year, and for that reason, he has no time to fiddle around with the opposite gender

Famous Nigerian comic Ejekwu Emmanuel, popularly known as Sabinus, has stirred reaction online with a clip he shared on his page addressing why he has chosen to avoid the opposite gender.

In a viral clip, Sabinus noted that some women on social media have made it a call of duty, constantly sliding into his DMs and sending him raunchy videos of themselves.

Skit maker Sabinus stirs emotions online as he fires a special message to social media ladies always in his DMs trying to seduce him. Photo credit: @mrfunny_1

Source: Instagram

The skit maker, however, made a joke out of it, noting that no matter how many times they send such clips to him, he has decided to turn a blind eye to it because there is no profit in engaging in such.

Sabinus said:

"Nothing dey yansh, profit no gain. I get plan for this year I wan buy land."

Watch the hilarious clip below:

See the reactions the viral video stirred online

@oluwafemco_rst:

"This message is for Snapchat girl, not Instagram."

@vickygold009:

"Na their type dey like yansh pass don’t ever trust a man that says this."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"You’re not an investor for nothing, Sabinus!"

@portharcourthq:

"Their format don cast."

@mheenarh__:

"I never even listen to wetin he wan talk I don dey laugh already."

@scoobynero:

"He is not speaking on behalf of us YANSH LOVERS oOooo , he is speaking on behalf of those BREZZ lovers."

@ifydino:

"My bro I almost lose focus for this street of instagram,thanks for the reminder."

@sheyman:

"@mrfunny1_ we have a better plan for you at @secretspalace."

@madame_abbey:

"Thank goodness Na brezz I get no be Yanch."

Source: Legit.ng