Famous Nigerian singer Simi has left many of her fans drooling at her beauty after she shared a stunning clip of herself

Many of the singer's fans couldn't help but comment about Simi's risque figure as she goes swimming and leaves very little to imagination

In the viral clip, Simi took a dive into the pool and swam across as she was recorded under the water showing off her risque figure and swimming skills

Nigerian songstress Simisola Kosoko, better known simply as Simi, has set the internet on fire as a clip of her at a pool goes viral.

The singer was seen draped in a 2-piece swimwear, and it has got people talking online as she leaves very little to the imagination.

Nigerian singer Simi stirs chaos online as clips of her flaunting her curves in a risque swimsuit at the pool goes viral. Photo credit: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Simi showed off her underwater diving and swimming abilities in the viral clip. However, the singer's swimming skills weren't the highlight of the video, as netizens couldn't help but comment on the suggestive images of her figure, curves and bosom evident in the video.

AG Baby's babe even took the raunchy clip a notch higher when she blew an underwater kiss to the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch Simi's video swimming underwater below:

See the reactions the viral video stirred online

@taylor_tidae:

"God a wife like simi God abeg."

@meetlino:

"Ariel is that you?."

@tiwatope_a:

"Why can’t I swim like this."

@phera_autos:

"This could be me,but i no get mind."

@ismi_zeedat:

"Water goddess."

@thefatgirlwithin_:

"Eja Osan, Chai! see fresh fish, correct Mami water."

@adunni_ade010:

"Ariel naija version ."

@bamie_collections:

"Oshey tilapia ."

@dammyshapingstyle:

"This one pass, mermaid na Mami water."

Video as Adekunle Gold admits he’s a shameless lover man and a one-woman type of guy, fans gush

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that top Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold recently made headlines on social media after he spoke about being a one-woman type of man.

In a recent interview, the Party No Dey Stop crooner opened up about shamelessly being a lover man.

According to him, his song, One Woman, is to celebrate that. He also added that only a few people are one-woman kind of men, and he feels they need to celebrate each other.

Source: Legit.ng