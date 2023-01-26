The marriage of popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has made the news after he heaped praises on his first wife, Omobewaji

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Zazu star posted a series of photos of himself with Bewaji as he hailed her

This came shortly after news made the rounds online that Portable’s second wife was cheating on him

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has caused an online buzz after he showered praises on his first wife, Omobewaji, on social media.

The controversial music star had taken to his official Instagram page, via his IG stories, to post a series of old photos of himself and Bewaji.

Not stopping there, the Zazu Zeh crooner accompanied the photos with sweet messages for the mum of his kids.

In one post, Portable called Bewaji a real woman and his wife from day one. See a screenshot below:

In a subsequent post, Portable called Bewaji his Zazu queen. See below:

Purported screenshots of Portable's 2nd wife's chats that showed her cheating emerges

Portable Zazu trended as more details about his relationship with his second wife emerged online.

Recall that Portable had earlier taken to his Instagram page to share a cryptic post about a woman in a relationship promising another man love.

However, purported chats between Portable’s second wife and an alleged lover have emerged on their son’s Instagram page.

In the chat, the lady confirmed to her alleged lover that she was pregnant and would not be aborting it as a pastor kicked against it.

Portable organises carnival-like naming ceremony for 2nd wife

Legit.ng had earlier reported how the Zazu crooner went all out for his second wife Honey Berry as he organised a lavish party to mark their son's arrival into the world.

The excited wife took to her Instagram page to share a clip from her son's christening and also shared several videos from the party on her page.

Portable's recently opened bar was used to receive the guests and from the look of it, it was a free for all affair.

