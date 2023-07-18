Popular Nigerian hypeman Mc Fish has come out to defend his wife, Anita Joseph, demanding that those who have alleged that his wife cheated on him to provide proof

MC Fish, in a post shared on his Insta-story, reacted to the allegations made by retired Nollywood actress Angela Okorie

Anita Joseph and her husband have been married for three years; they tied the knot in 2020, Feburary 14

As things stand, it seems Micheal Fisayo, better known as MC Fish, the husband of voluptuous Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has come out to defend his wife in its full glare.

In a post shared on social media, Mc Fish slammed Angela Okorie and everyone who might have alleged that his wife, Anita Joseph, had cheated on him.

Anita Joseph's hubby, Mc Fish, has come out to defend his wife after her colleague, Angela Okorie, accused her of infidelity. Photo credit: @realmcfish/@realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

The popular hypeman wrote on his page that the burden of proof lies on the accuser, not the accused.

Fisayo's reaction comes after Angela Okorie had gone on a lengthy rant on her Instagram page accusing Anita Joseph of disclosing personal information about her to some gossip blogs, including Gistlover.

Okorie alleged that she had a secret that could lead to the end of Anita Joseph's marriage, as she connotes that she might have cheated on her husband.

Drop evidence, if you don't have evidence, keep quiet - Mc Fish

In his response to Angela Okorie's claims, Mc Fish noted that the onus lies on the actress to prove her allegations beyond any reasonable doubt.

But so long she can't do that, it would be better for her to keep quiet.

See Anita Joseph's hubby's post responding to Angela Okorie's claims:

See how netizens reacted to MC Fish's defence of his wife

@charming_ebony:

"Nice one. I think her eyes Dey for the man cos her 2 posts she kept saying, she married a GOOD MAN. OMO, u can’t bad-name me and go on and on praising my husband. Bitter souls and people allergic to good vibes everywhere but God pass dm."

@chinorita_pretty:

"My own talk goes like this, Angela didn't wish Uche happy birthday because they fall apart but picking violence on uche birthday, call her names, telling us that she is 50 is so uncalled for, you choose the day to attack her just on her birthday because you saw majority of people posting her, that was so uncalled for swears."

@iamomenka2hot:

"You are indirectly fueling this madam, what if proof mistakenly come out? U all should allow this marriage rest."

@loveliness_______:

"Bring proof or get lost."

@bodymatters2:

"Maturity no be by age or size! This is very impressive . If na some men now…Anita load go dey ontop her head around upper iweka."

@proudkimm:

"Till proof go fall out, body go calm down."

@official_sisi_ferrari:

"Why e dey ask of proof? So if them bring proof he go do what, he should just keep mute like janemena husband abeg."

@ms_lope:

"If na some ppl wey I know, they will swallow the accusation hook lime and sinker. Some men don't deserve to be called men."

@may_reeeee_touch:

"A King, na this kind man I want. One bottle of Henessey for this man."

@tobi_llis:

"She want spoil the babe marriage. We will all reap what we sow."

Drama as Angela Okorie drags Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu, accuses them of adultery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that social media and netizens were about to be entertained with premium drama after actress Angela Okorie dragged her colleagues Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu.

In a post on her Instagram story channel, Angela Okorie claimed her colleagues slept with a native doctor for fame.

Vowing to bring proof online, the actress added that the secret was revealed by a white lady who went on the quest with the actresses but has now repented.

