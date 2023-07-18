Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has vowed to drag down her colleagues Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu

Sticking to her promise, the actress shared a post revealing Anita Joseph gives out women to different men for money

To backup her claim, Angela shared a chat with one of the ladies who claimed to have gone on a job with Anita

Angela Okorie is on a mission to let the world see who some of her colleagues are, and she is not backing down.

The actress recently launched an attack on Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu, and she took time to call out Anita.

Netizens react as Angela Okorie shares Anita Joseph's secret Photo credit: @realangelaokorie/@realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

In a recent post, Angela claimed Anitya is one of the women who gives out other women to different men for money.

The actress shared a chat where a lady who claimed to have gone on a job with Anita shared shocking details.

In her caption, Angela queried why Anita hadn't replied to her yet, but instead chose to do damage control with her husband and send people to beg her.

Still not backing down, the actress vowed to expose more dirty details fully.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Angela Okorie's post

Despite the actress's post's shocking details, netizens wondered what she stood to gain from such shameless callouts.

Read some comments sighted below:

favourr.oj:

"No matter how we fall out as friends I will never tell people what you did..that behavior is bad!!"

prettymeme_j:

"A lot of people dont understand the word friendship/ loyalty... we quarrel doesn't mean you should disgrace yourself all in the name of opening secret like this."

baraaqat:

"Is this all the secret Angela lolz."

matete4real:

"Na I beginning to understand why some girls prefer man friends than their fellow girls "

bibireola_bespoke:

"Writer + writee + main character… same same "

mz_shimmer:

"So what should we do with all this infou women need to stop this rubbish n move on."

engee.naturalhaircare:

"Do we really have to wash our dirty linings outside even if are we no longer friends , common we don't need all this."

p.alison24:

"This Angela eh I think say she really legit for real to think I been like her she isn’t different atall legit queen my foot "

Source: Legit.ng