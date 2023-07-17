Angela Okorie is about to open a can of worms on her colleagues Uche Elendu and Anita Joseph

The movie star, in a post, alleges that the women slept with a native doctor for fame

According to her, the secret was revealed by a white lady who went with the actresses but reprinted later

Social media and netizens are about to be entertained with premium drama, as actress Angela Okorie dragged her colleagues Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu.

In a post on her Instagram story channel, Angela Okorie claimed her colleagues slept with a native doctor for fame.

Netizens react as Angela Okorie drags colleagues Photo credit: @ucheelendu/@realangelaokorie/@realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

Vowing to bring proof online, the actress added that the secret was revealed by a white lady who went on the quest with the actresses but has now repented.

Angela Okorie made fun of Anita and Uche for being married and flaunting their churches, yet sleep around anyhow.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Angela Okorie's claim

The actress' post got people sharing mixed opinions, with some netizens also calling her out.

Read comments gathered below:

elegant_floxy:

"This is truly low life , you can never catch Rita Dominic and her friends do all these sshit online ! Their level of class should be emulated."

md103180:

"Congratulations to those of that wey no dey keep friends oo"

adoyen_:

"Angela, what exactly did they do to you? Talk about that one, no one cares about what they did to themselves, wetin dem do you gan gan abi you are just unhappy?"

fertility_matterz:

"Let the past remain the past! There’s room for change and repentance. Angela let it go ! These ladies are married or dating,stop already."

_lekkybeautyhaven:

"I will still say it, for Angela coming out like this, this ladies low key go don condem her finish... Na we way dey on our own fit no know.. Angela no dey carry talk anyhow. There's no smoke without fire,."

nmajiaku:

"She that is talking nko? Don’t you sleep with pastors? One time in asaba she even knocked down a young man and he died. She ran away and a former popular Pastor in Okpanam contacted the commissioner of police who helped them cover the case. Or is it white men she sleeps with for dollars? Same native doctor prepares the liquid they use in their jajaina."

adawise_:

"But what is actually paining Angela? Let her spill it abeg make we rest."

Angela Okorie finally reveals what Uche Elendu did to her

Popular Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie explained why she heaped curses on her colleague, Uche Elendu, who celebrated her 40th birthday.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Okorie decided to spill what went down between her and her former friend after the post she made cursing her out went viral.

She explained the messy details of how Elendu allegedly made videos of her in a vulnerable condition and sent it to popular blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus.

