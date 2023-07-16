Nollywood actress Angela Okorie appears to be in the mood for ‘vawulence’ with the recent call out of her colleagues

Shortly after blasting her former friend, Uche Elendu, Okorie went ahead to insult fellow actress, Anita Joseph

Angela Okorie described Anita Joseph as ‘the most useless of them all’ and this sparked online reactions

Popular Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has now set her sights on her colleague Anita Joseph, shortly after she called out her former friend, Uche Elendu.

Recall that Okorie made headlines after she rained heavy insults on Uche Elendu who was celebrating her 40th birthday.

In a new development, Okorie has now focused her wrath on another actress, Anita Joseph.

Nigerians speak as Angela Okorie puts Anita Joseph on blast. Photos: @realangelaokorie

Taking to her official Instagram page, Angela Okorie shared a photo of Anita Joseph and accompanied it with a caption filled with insults.

In the caption of the post, Okorie described Anita as ‘the most useless of them all’ while also adding that her husband, Mc Fish, is a good guy.

Not stopping there, Okorie also threatened anybody who would attack her over her post.

She wrote:

“Ah I see people calling this one Okuku. This one is the most useless of them all. But her husband is a good guy. Anybody wey talk nonsense I go use you as scapegoat.”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Angela Okorie puts Anita Joseph on blast

Angela Okorie’s post on Anita Joseph shortly after she had blasted Uche Elendu soon circulated on social media and got people talking.

Many netizens advised Okorie to take things easy while others blasted her. Read some of the comments below:

queensusz:

“Angela you will never ever get a friend like Uche Elendu again! She stood by you. You used your hands to post your bullet headtie, suddenly you are accusing Uche. She is very beautiful, classy, Jehovah's child and you are wasting your time. Stop all this h8!”

valentina_charles0:

“Angel rest if her husband is a good guy why not because of her husband to respect her...you have been writing up and down without uche and anita saying anything that one pain you elle how can you be posting people's pictures without permission from them. they need to sue vou I hate nonsense.”

isaamira_food_bank_4nigerians:

“You're a peaceful soul for you to be this angry then there's a big problem.”

manuelsbeautty_gh:

“Today was supposed to be holy.”

ella_de_paragon:

“They mess with the wrong person, you see legit queen and King T, dnt mess with this two ooo.”

kaizaracomedvtv:

“For you to be this angry, hmmm they have stepped on your toes, this Anita Joseph na mama gossip, pretender and a green snake in a green grass, busybody, please don't joke with my Angela biko, Angela is a peaceful person, the first time I had encounter with you, you neglected and insulted me without knowing you came to work on a movie am even the Executive producer.”

divabb1890:

“My dear keep telling your truth. I don't understand why Nigerians feeds in so much negativity. They post peoples private lives and laugh about it as if they don't have their own sht. Gistlover couldn't even show a face but is busy showing people's lives. It's called hypocrisy. Fake friends are the worst thing that can happen to anyone. Cos there's no way that blogger gets information if not from close friends. Lord help us.”

iamjane_d_virgin:

“Nawa ooo, Are all these even Necessary??? If vou aren't cool with someone anymore press Block button and move on, Omo.”

vanchizzy:

“I ha*e friends who spill everything when they have a fallout. I hope she doesn't regret any of these sha. Las las, all of una get dirty secrets together. Show me your friend, and…”

mzzsholz:

“This one woke up and chose violence. elle she's been calling them out with her full chest...... This is how to fight jare Omo iye mi.”

savvymoneygirl:

“Omo I can't believe this still happens.. airing people's secrets as a form of revenge.”

osasu.daniels:

“The Angela dey talk now, if den open her file, we go see say she sef worse pass those wey she dey shade. Nobody holy pass.”

empress_vivy:

“She has been fighting this lady for years yet she don't give a fk about her.”

urchyz:

“Angela Okorie's head is still disturbing her.”

Angela Okorie finally shares messy details of what Uche Elendu did to her

Angela Okorie has now explained why she heaped curses on her colleague, Uche Elendu, who was celebrating her 40th birthday.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Okorie decided to spill what went down between her and her former friend after the most she made cursing her out went viral.

In Angela’s new post, she explained the messy details of how Elendu allegedly made videos of her in a vulnerable condition and sent it to popular blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus.

