Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, says she has had enough of the insults and drags marrying the actor has earned her

In a video on his Facebook page, Judy called out popular blogger Gistlover and other netizens who have insulted and criticized her and Yul's decision to be together

The actress also urged people to join her live soon, as she has shocking details and secrets to share

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Ever since Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, decided to come clean about their relationship that led to marriage, they have been objects of criticism online.

After enduring about a year of insults, Judy on Yul's Facebook page revealed she has had enough of the insults and drag online.

Fan drag Judy Austin for slamming them in video Photo credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

The actress called out popular faceless blogger Gistlover for constantly churning out lies and Nigerians for believing such news.

Noting she had had enough, Judy added that she had gotten to the point where she had to speak up.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to her, people can't tell her or 41-year-old Yul what to do with their lives, and they have no idea what led to the actor ending up with her as his second wife.

The actress also urged people to join her live on Yul's page soon and promised to expose everyone involved since they think they are saints and details that will shock the world.

The caption of the video read:

"I've had enough of the fake stories and negativity flying around about me and Yul Edochie on social media. It's time to expose everybody and everything going on."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Judy Austin's video

Despite the fact that the actress looked agitated in the video and with her promise to reveal secrets, it did not stop people from dragging her as usual.

Read comments below:

Sharon Woods:

"You've not seen anything yet .No peace for the wicked "

Seth Dumkene:

"Our wifey Calm down no mind them...most of them are even commenting nonsense with the phone a married man bought for them. You are Yul's wife and nothing can change it. Just enjoy your marriage and your peace, leave all these hypocrites."

Oluchukwu Decency Udeh:

"I said it! That she was the one handling this page! Yul is no longer with his senses anymore!!! May God set him free from this bondage in Jesus name. Amen."

Jamila Jibril:

"I thought u were not bothered by the dragging.... You have not seen anything yet. No one is a saint I totally agreed. But,u being too comfortable on another's tears is unacceptable."

Ve Ra:

"You never see anything You scattered someone's home and you're expecting peace. Never."

Nabitou Samake:

"My dear this is the life that you choose. Better endured it. What were you expecting?"

Megnick Idegu:

"Because our Queen MAY came out today that is why you too came out to carry the audience"

Eric L Tetteh:

"Were you expecting to swim without getting wet .?? Forget it .the game is yet to begin..!!!!!"

Obioma Agunwa:

"Depression has set in, madam you can have yul all by yourself now. Tell him to sign the papers dats all we are saying."

Yul Edochie unbothered amid May’s move to divorce him

Yul Edochie has continued to keep up an unbothered front since his marriage with his first wife, May took a turn for the worse.

According to reports, the filmmaker's wife submitted a petition against him and will be officially divorcing him soon.

Despite the new development, Yul who has been dropping back-to-back content with his second wife Judy Austin, shared yet another moment.

Source: Legit.ng