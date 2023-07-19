Nigerian singer Kelly Hansome has made shocking allegations against his baby mama, Ronke Moradeyo

In an Instagram live session with media personality Daddy Freeze, the US-based music star exposed troubling details about their relationship

Kelly Hansome accused Ronke of subjecting their daughter to a promiscuous lifestyle, branding her a "Runs Girl"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

US-based Nigerian singer, Kelly Hansome, has opened up about the heart-wrenching ordeal he's been facing for the past five years.

In a candid chat with Daddy Freeze on Instagram, the talented artist made shocking claims about his baby mama, Ronke Moradeyo.

Kelly Hansome complains about not seeing his daughter for 5 years Credit: @kellyhansome

Source: Instagram

Hansome revealed that his ex-girlfriend has been preventing him from seeing their daughter since 2016.

Despite their history together and the birth of their child, he expressed his deep frustration at being kept away from his little one.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The singer didn't hold back as he accused his baby mama of being involved in certain activities, describing her as a "runs girl."

Kelly Hansome also highlighted his efforts to encourage her to be responsible have been in vain, as she seems unwilling to change her ways.

According to him:

"Everybody knows I have a daughter. I haven't been allowed to see my daughter in four or five years now. Tomorrow, you will hear a complain online that, 'Oh! Kelly is not taking care of his daughter.' When they see that I'm about to be happy and be with somebody else, then you start complaining.

"A runs girl. I opened a saloon in Port Harcourt for this girl to use it for your business. How many people date people and just open up a business for you? I'm an Igbo man o. I opened up a business for you, you can manage the business. You don't want that. You want something else.

"Runs girls these days, no matter the amount of support you give them, they still prefer to go Dubai. Everybody in Port Harcourt knows that my baby mama is a runs girl. She even told me by herself when I dey shout say, 'Yes, I dey do runs, wetting go happen?"

See the video below

Kelly Hansome's video sparks reactions

Netizens condemned the singer's baby mama for depriving him from seeing their daughter.

See their comments below:

chiamakaugoo:

"The highest form of evil is to deprive your ex from seeing the kids you both share. Only a bitter person would do that."

teenuola:

"Later on Father's Day these women will now post themselves and say "happy Father's Day to me" . Most women hide their kids from their ex and deprive their kids of a child to dad relationship due to the resentments and anger they have towards their ex, not because the men don't want to be a part of their child's life.

"Then they come out here and say they are single moms taking care of their kids themselves. MADAM, you and your ex husband or baby daddy have issues and can't be together, it's not the kids that have these issues with them, stop punishing the poor kids.

"A high percentage of women are the ones keeping their kids from their dad because they have issues with them not because the dads don't want to responsibility for their kids. They see it as an Avenue to punish the man for treating them badly , it’s a form of revenge for them. It is well. "

lemonadeswithlemons:

"Oga abeg shut up. You were spending her money, in a relationship with her, and you impregnated her. Do you have money to take care of your daughter? Have you tried to get custody? of course you can't because you have no money to take care of your child. Now you're coming to talk nonsense. Now you've moved on to the next mugu as a wife. Keep using women, men like you will end up getting everything you've sowed. Ingrate."

cryptomaiden:

"This could affect y'alls kids negatively when they grow up, irresponsible parents leaving digital footprint everywhere, no thoughts of the kids been bullied by peers later on. Smh."

Kelly Hansome takes massive swipe at DJ Cuppy and her music

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported in 2022 that Kelly Hansome took to his page on Instagram to call out celebrity DJ, Cuppy, and criticise her music.

Hansome particularly made reference to a video of Cuppy’s Gelato performance at her Gold Dust live event.

In his post, the singer made fun of Cuppy’s Gelato song with indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile.

Source: Legit.ng