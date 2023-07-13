Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Vee, has taken to social media to reveal she was scammed by her plumber

In a tweet, the Lockdown star revealed he charged her N150k for a N20k job and vowed to put him in jail

Several netizens who saw the post have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Reality TV Vee is not here for thieving artisans and she made this known following an incident with her plumber who scammed her of N130,000.

The Big Brother Naija 2020 star took to her Twitter page to reveal how the said plumber collected a whopping N150,000 for a job worth N20,000.

Sharing the story, she pointed out how someone tried to justice the plumber's action by blaming hunger, a comment which left the reality TV star incensed.

She wrote:

"My plumber scammed me and collected 150k for a 20k job and one IDIOT is telling me it’s because “everyone is hungry” .He will eat in jail. I don’t even mind that people are making excuses or laughing btw, because this kind of wickedness will surely touch everyone if we don’t start holding badly behaved people responsible."

BBNaija Vee narrates how plumber scammed her of N150,000

Vee went on to narrate how the said plumber scammed her of the money by convincing her that her kitchen needed fixing when in reality, he was simply turning off the water from outside.

She revealed how he came to 'fix' the issue which saw her doling out money on different occasions.

However, on his final attempt to scam her of more money, she resisted and sought the opinion of someone else who revealed what was actually wrong with her tap.

"He came to my apartment today and said he wants to change the filter for 46k. I said no, called someone else and that person told me the plumber was simply turning off my water from outside. There was NOTHING wrong with my sink."

Netizens share thoughts as BBNaija Vee narrates how plumber scammed her of N150k

official.bammy:

"The way people just want to take advantage of you at every given opportunity is crazy."

xaivier.__:

"When you will charge people 1million for influencing that other people are charging 100k for, did anyone complain ? Please rest."

mide_cuddlez:

"When you have experienced this from all these local handworkers you would know why she’s angry . Even to service generator if you’re not wise you go pay for double and they might even end up not doing anything so you can call them again becous they know you don’t know . And it’s not about mainland or island ! Some of them are just pure wicked."

jhoystin:

"But that’s not scam nah. Haba. That’s his price. On the mainland artisans will charge you 7k to braid hair but on the island it’s 40k and above does that mean the women are scammed? If he didn’t do a good job then it’s called scam. Haba."

pahndah:

"Nah.. the plumber is wicked, c’mon that’s so unfair."

dommichelx:

"He didn't scam you. You paid for the knowledge and skill. If you knew how to be a plumber you wouldn't have called him."

ada_akunwafor:

"Watch his colleagues in robbery tall about "his worth and target market"."

nurse_kenneth007:

"Technically it's not scam..Shaa i don't know the full story..if he gave you his price and you paid then it's not scam..just that you won't call him to work for you again...all these he will eat it in jail ...if na so e happen then erigo gi..bread for person wey dey trek and person wey dey inside motor no be same price, it's not a nice thing actually mana this jail no work abeg."

