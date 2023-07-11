A smart kid spoke in front of a crowd without any fear as she tried to make her motion during a debate

Part of the girl said that was the naira as really devalued that the purchasing power of N1,000 reduced to N500

The kid's viral video stirred diverse opinions from people as some people appreciated how well-composed she was

A video shared by @StFreakingKezy has shared a video of a kid confidently debating economic issues in the country.

With a sketch of Nigeria's map hanging on her neck, the kid spoke with so much confidence to defend her motion.

The kid said that the value of the naira keeps decreasing. Photo source: @StFreakingKezy

Source: Twitter

Kid spoke on naira devaluation

Among the times she said was that the value of N1000 in the country is now N500. As the kid spoke, adults around her kept praising her loudly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As soon as the kid finished with her motion, an adult swept her off her feet and the crowd erupted in jubilation.

See the post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@obasaExchange said:

"Na inside jungle the school dey?"

@digitalaom said:

"You will only worry about her if you support bad governance. Or is there anything she said not true? Abi you want her to be splitting lies?"

@wemmy_15 said:

"Who lets her child do this? Poor girl."

@SimonVermaelen said:

"She was saying the truth though, she’s still too little to be taught things like this but also, it will help her to prepare her mind well for the future."

@Senatoribkunle said:

"She’s saying the truth abi they are saying the truth? Some people decided to spoil their foundation and later start to cry in the future."

@dagbanachoko22 said:

"All I see is a brilliant young girl , she would be a good Critics to bad government, you will only worried about her if you support bad government."

@luhbih7 said:

"Pastor sometimes ur words no dey make Sence this one no ba hate oh Economy crisis no reach your side or what?"

Smart girl spoke Queen's English

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video that went viral online showed the moment a Nigerian kid spoke British English while making an explanation in class.

After she was done talking, her teacher commended her. The way she breathlessly went through her words shows she was taught how to speak that way in school.

Kid sang Seyi Vibez's Psalms 23

In other news, a little Nigerian kid got many people wondering where she got her talent as she confidently performed Seyi Vibez's song to a big audience.

The lady ran through the song with a school bag on her back. She even had gestures to go with her performance in a video shared by @_rukbol.

Source: Legit.ng