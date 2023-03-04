BBNaija reality star Vee has dismissed the belief that she is anyone ex despite her relationship with Neo in and after the Big Brother house

Vee, in a post via her social media timeline, also told her fans what to do if anyone tells them she is their ex

The reality star’s declaration has stirred different reactions online, as many queried what happened between her and Neo

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Vee Iye has stirred reactions online after she declared she is no one’s ex despite her public display of love for her colleague Neo during and after their stay in the Big Brother house.

Vee’s statement comes months after she and Neo parted ways, with the reason for their separation unknown.

Vee tells fans what to do to anyone who says she is their ex. Credit: @veeiye

Source: Instagram

The reality star wrote:

"If anyone tell you im their ex, punch them in the mouth hard af im nobody ex."

See her post below:

Netizens react to Vee’s declaration

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions see them below:

thebennyboom:

"Vee rest oh,love wey you do for National TV pass Rigging wey Inec show us for this election."

michelle_ani_:

"Was the last picture necessary ? ."

_tomiadefunso:

"And that’s on periodttttttt."

nellyb72:

"You be someone’s ex,you be not?."

b3nedicted:

"You can lie to us but u can never lie to yourself ."

naya_monie:

"Wetin all of us see, na you even toast the boy for BBN house."

moraks_jimmy:

"Vee not again, this is election period. We are in court!"

ikemeamara:

"If she says she’s nobody’s ex then she’s not maybe she did a photoshoot."

____michelle_doll___:

"Basically, By law y’all are single until y’all are married. So mk nobody pressure anybody with isonu situationship."

lingeriebytemmy:

"The world knows you’re Neo’s Ex my dear."

alisha_santibinouz9:

"So you no get hand to punch them na we want help you punch them Abi ? Na story you Dey find wen you Dey do love you no tell us to help you punch am o try move on Abeg no Dey chase clout."

Source: Legit.ng