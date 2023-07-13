Big Brother Naija star, Frodd and wife are set to become first-time parents as announced in his recent post

The Pepper Dem star posted a video on Instagram, from their beautiful baby shower which saw the wife sporting a baby bump

Following the announcements, fans have taken to their comment section to congratulate them

Big Brother Naija 2019 reality TV star, Frodd, left fans pleasantly surprised when he took to social media to announce his wife's pregnancy.

Frodd is expecting first child with wife Credit: @callme_frodd

The Pepper Dem star shared a video from what appears to be their baby shower which saw his wife, Chioma, sporting a visible baby bump, in a cute little black dress.

Beside her was the beaming soon-to-be dad also dressed in a black two-piece lounge set with some dark sunnies on.

He posted the video with the caption:

"Blessed."

Check out the video below:

Fans compliment BBNaija Frodd and wife as they announce pregnancy

Following the wonderful news, fans have flooded the businessman's Instagram comment section with congratulatory messages.

Check out some reactions below:

being_mrs_babs:

"Pregnancy looks good on her."

tunjisho:

"Is Estherof the Same BBN season seeing this ......frod cry river for that babe that year."

teeto__olayeni:

"This is so beautiful to watch.i wish her safe delivery."

dorisdobi:

"Awwww congratulations to them."

elclassy_klothings:

"Congrats to them."

festus_kenechukwu:

"Where that babe wey Dey do you shaKara for inside biggie house ? Hope she Dey see doings congrats my guy."

asabosslady_:

"Esther left the group chat congratulations frodd."

__amaka.onwe:

"Pregnancy looks so good on your wife."

_jossy_s:

"She's so lucky and blessed to have you bro. Esther didn't saw the 100yard husband material in you . Congratulations."

BBNaija Frodd weds wife in lavish traditional ceremony

The Big Brother Naija star married his beautiful woman in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony on Saturday, February 18.

The businessman happily took to his Instagram page to share a video showing fans his stylish outfit for the special ceremony.

Billionaire, Obi Cubana, was among the popular figures who showed up for the BBNaija star.

