A popular Nigerian, Harrison Gwamnishu, has gone to Ejikeme Nnesoma's house after she cried over her forged result

Assuring her that humans makes mistakes, Harrison said that the young has promised to apologised over the act

Many Nigerians reacts to a new video of her wondered why she had to forge her JAMB result when she already had a good score

A public figure and a philathropist, Harrison Gwamnishu, has made a short Instagram video pleading with Nigerians to take it easy on Ejikeme Nnesoma.

The man said that she received an urgent call from the girl crying, intending to harm herself over the issue of the forgery as she could not face the shame.

On receiving the call, Harrison rushed to her house to assure her about the need to protect her mental health as no human is beyond mistake.

In the video, he revealed that the teenager is ready to tender an apology to Nigerians over how she forged her result.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

soyoufoundeve said:

"If she really did it , i really want to know what her reason was because the 249 she actually got is good enough to get her into the university she wants . Ordinary 200 wey my little cousin get Omo she go give testimony for church."

miknorwings said:

"I have feelings this girl spoke out of duress and threats."

cartoonmakun said:

"Everybody makes mistake , a lot of people makes a lot of mistakes in life , All she needs now is to forge ahead and be a better person, Nigerian need to show her love still , we show even people doing all sort of things in BBN love even with many mistake they make haba."

visazmigration_llc said:

"She is smart no doubt but Chastise her, counsel her and guide her..if not others will repeat thesame circle."

okm_herbal said:

"I knew it will get to this, thank God for sending you on time sir. I still have my doubts about this story but, she is still a child, she has a bright future, I pray she gets the right company henceforth."

