A Nigerian man has sparked a controversy online with his claim about Mmesoma Ejikeme's saga

In a post shared via Facebook, he revealed that the young girl's computer system had a glitch during the exams

While many Nigerians took sides with him and defended the embattled student, some others still criticised his story

A Facebook user identified as Ilumina Light has sparked another controversy online after narrating what transpired at Mmesoma Ejikeme's exam hall.

In his post, he defended Nmesoma Ejikeme, who has been trending on social media for inflating her JAMB score.

Eye witness speaks on Mmesoma Ejikeme's saga

Source: UGC

According to Light, during the computer-based test (CBT), Mmesoma's system developed glitches and stopped working.

The examiners intervened afterwards and it took them some time to resolve the issue before she was able to continue her exams.

Light noted that nobody knew about this incident and he decided to share it seeing that the embattled student is too passionate about not just studying, but excelling.

"What you don't know is this. MMESOMA actually scored 249, a high score that can gain admission easily.

"It doesn't stop there. During the CBT, her system developed glitches that took examiners quite some time to resolve before she continued, to finish same time with others.

“Watch her interviews, and see the confidence oozing out, though her intellect was masterfully deployed to hide the truth,” he said.

However, he warned against desperation and how we seek anything in life.

Reactions as man shares Mmesoma's experience at exam hall

Adamu Mohammed said:

“Totally agree!”

Patrick Nwachi reacted:

“In her case, there's hope of redemption. Nonetheless, the reprimand she received so far from those who had supported her in error, is equally in order to balance the healing process. It goes to show that the society does not applaud shortcuts.”

Alexis A Peter wrote:

"Go and sit down what she did was wrong so shut up."

Haruna Akpah commented:

“The lord is her strength ijmn.”

Henry commented:

"If you're wrong, you're just wrong."

Stephen Diala reacted:

“Honesty remains the best virtue policy we should endeavour as parents to hand down to our children. One act of dishonesty diminishes every possibility of trust!”

Elisha Luka said:

“She is not to blame then, but be harnessed towards reaching that big goal of hers.”

Emeka Anosikeh Mekanoic said:

“I share the same opinion with you.”

Owner of JAMB CBT centre where Mmesoma wrote exams speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Osita Chidoka, a former Minister of Aviation and owner of the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) centre where Mmesoma Ejikeme sat for her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has called on the candidate to explain the source of her result.

Chidoka said he would plead with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for leniency if Mmesoma came clean with her result source. Chidoka raised concerns about the authenticity of her result after finding two discrepancies that raised his suspicion.

The first was that the name of the centre was not correctly stated on the JAMB portal. The second was that the result template used for the examination was different from the one used by JAMB in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng