A young Nigerian man who dressed like an ice cream seller found it hard to get the attention of ladies on a campus

Almost all the people he approached while wearing a short and rough shirt ignored him and never wanted to hear what he had to say

The man was impressed by a lady who gave him an audience, so he rewarded her with N100k cash in the presence of other ladies

A young Nigerian man who makes prank videos has released two clips showing him disguising himself as an ice cream seller.

He (@teaserprank_) went to the University of Calabar (UNICAL) campus, seeking ladies' attention. None of them would give him an audience.

A lady shouted when she got free N100k. Photo source: @teaserprank

Source: TikTok

Man rewarded lady's politeness

The first person he told he liked hissed and walked away. In the first video, the man said he would reward whoever listened to him with N100k.

Towards the tail end of the first clip, he saw a group of three ladies who were interested in his ice cream but said they did not have money.

He called one of them for some seconds, and the lady obliged him with her friends standing some metres off. The pretty lady laughed when he told her he liked her. She shouted as the man gave her N100k.

Watch the first video below:

Here is the second video:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Big West said:

"That girl on blue will never joke wth any ice cream seller again, She’s so pained."

slopes said:

"Hold your money well o. I no trust that girl on blue."

Percentage said:

"She deserves it I swear, if no be say I never chop since morning I for add 100k join for her."

Tony’s Exchange said:

"Moral lesson try get money."

Izuchukwu Nneli656 said:

"People way e be say hunger wan finish for school oo go still dey form PORCHE."

ugwuaruachidera said:

"Justice for poor people i have to double my hustle."

Jemanny said:

"Omo this life get money oo."

Swags_boiii said:

"Normal try get money cuz dis generation believes on material things and that's so sad."

Mufasa_Kizz said:

"Next time wherever ice cream call them..Dem go answer sharpally."

