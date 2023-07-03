Wizkid's 3rd son Zion seems to be a lover of football, and a recent clip that emerged online of the little man getting recognised for his talents trends

Zion was seen in quite an excited mood after he and his teammates got medals after a football match

Legit.ng recalls that Big Wiz recently made the headlines after clips of him showing off his ball-playing skills during a tour of the Tottenham Hotspur stadium some weeks back

Ace Afrobeat artist Wizkid and his son, third son, Zion, seem to have confirmed the popular saying that a Lion can never give birth to a Goat after a clip of the singer's son seen receiving a football medal.

In the trending video, Zion and his school pals got medals after a school football competition. Big Wiz's son, after collecting his award, was spinning it as he walked away from the podium.

Fans react to a trending clip of Wizkid's 3rd son Zion playing football in a Chelsea jersey. Photo credit: jada_p/@olofofonaija

Source: Instagram

Many fans reacted to the video by hailing Zion and comparing him with his dad. The little man was described as the perfect replica of his father and a bundle of talent, just like the music star.

Watch a clip of Zion getting medals for his football skills while rocking a Chelsea jersey:

Netizens react to video of Wizkid's son playing football and getting an award for it

@remiasher:

"Sad. His other kids didn’t have this type of opportunity."

@dahmmy_cruz:

"Who noticed the way he walks. Walks like his father Big Wiz."

@tyga_x_x_x:

"Na like that winning start no winning is small."

@adetummyplumbing:

"Abeg, let’s this people rest naw. Stop casting them."

@teeboi258:

"Like father like son."

@hrh_kingdiamond:

"Poor man Pikin thinking otherwise."

@tymtheblackspark:

"Small boy of yesterday."

@nanc_y6803:

"Sense man Wiz."

@wizkidgirlfriend:

"Zion looks like Gray of Everton."

@startune_tmoney_:

"Make dz boi no do Chelsea oooo cos we dey face alots."

@symewaw:

"Shey no be wizkid born Bolu ni, just asking."

Wizkid’s 3rd son Zion sparks heart-warming reactions as he makes his Lil brother giggle hard in sweet video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid's cute sons from his talent manager, Jada Pollock, sparked some sweet reactions with a video of them.

The doting mother of two took to social media to share a clip of her sons having their time in the sitting room.

Zion was captured when he made his little baby brother laugh enthusiastically at how they were playing.

Source: Legit.ng