Superstar Nigerian Afrobeat singer Wizkid is a proud father of four boys, but his third son Zion Balogun is definitely one the closest to his dad

Wizkid recently welcomed his fourth child, a boy, with his third baby mama and his super manager Jada Pollock

A recent post shared on Zion's page that captioned him and his dad sharing a lovely moment has sparked reactions online as the boy gushes over his dad

A surreal photo shared on Zion Balogun's Instagram page has thrown netizens into a frenzy of emotions.

Zion is Wizkid's third child and his first with his super manager and girlfriend, Jada Pollock.

Wizkid's third son, Zion Balogun, recently got people talking online with an emotional post shared online. Photo credit:@zionayo

Source: Instagram

Pollock lives in the UK with Big Wiz; she is believed to be Wizkid's favorite of all the women in the singer's life.

They've been together for nearly seven years. A post shared on their first son's page, Zion, has sparked reactions online as netizens couldn't help but blush at the little boy's post telling his superstar dad that he loves him.

As much as netizens appreciated the little man expressing his affection to his dad, they couldn't help but compete for his father's love with him

See the post of Zion Balogun telling Wizkid he loves him below:

See some of the hilarious reactions that Zion's post about his dad, Wizkid, generated:

@heazy_yo:

"I love ur dad, pass u self."

@starboyhighdee_:

"Normally your daddy get many pikin waybe say no him born them."

@tcokess:

"He love u too Zeeman."

@shaloms_skinempire:

"Me self love your dad."

@____ola_dimeji___:

"I love your dad more than you do."

@d_reel_dawg:

"U think say na only u love am, the love wey I gat for this man pass ur own self zion."

@symply___keji:

"I love your dad more than you do son."

@jnrtosin:

"Ur dad is the true king of Afro beat and we love him till we die."

@genavano:

"Normally, ur dad na everybody Popsy."

@world_happyday:

"Na we love the real love, calm down son we love you too."

Source: Legit.ng