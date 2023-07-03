It is always quite a beauty to watch when you see masters of their craft work together seamlessly to deliver an evergreen piece; Wizkid and Tems recently embodied this

Clips of Wizkid & Tems performing together at the Essence Fest in New Orleans, Louisana, has left many gushing as they marvel at the two Afrobeat gem take their audience on a 'thrill' trip

Another thing from the concert that caught the attention of many was Tems outfit leaving very little to imagination

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Many will admit that it's been a minute since they've seen Nigerian female Grammy award-winning singer Tems perform live, as she rolls back the years with her mentor and senior colleague Wizkid.

The pair recently delivered a fantastic performance at the Essence Fest in New Orleans, Louisana.

Many hail Nigerian Afrobeat singers Tems and Wizkid as they deliver a scintillating performance at the Essence Fest in New Orleans. Photo credit: @adesope_shopsydoo

Source: Instagram

The performance has left many talking as they hailed Wizzy and Tems' synergy on stage, while it was noted that this is the first time the pair would be performing together in nearly two years.

However, something else seems to have grabbed the attention of many netizens as clips from the Essence Fest went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tems' sheer see-through outfit was one of the event's highlights, as fans couldn't help but compliment the singer's gorgeous figure.

Watch clips of Wizkid and Tems performance at the Essence Fest below:

See more clips from the concert below:

See how netizens reacted to the Afrobeat pair performing together

@___adisa23:

"This is what we call performance ❤️ clean."

@stardomgys:

"There’s something magical about this ESSENCE it’s always sounding brand new."

@scarlet_dred:

"Dunno how this Song didn’t get a Grammy‍♂️ but make them try am for Rema calm down make we close the award make everybody rest."

@expensive__mannie001:

"See as baba dey dance him own Dey go. There’s something magical about this Essence song, sey baba sha didn't grab anything this time."

@vs_lavish1:

"No noise the Gbedu just they enter body."

@its_s_authentic:

"Like seriously, dis guy needs hit been a while we heard that from him last."

@hisxos:

"Hope he didn't grab her this time."

@tobbiakins:

"Just singing beautifully."

@justtruth01:

"Make them put camera for the crowd, I wan check something."

Wizkid confused as he’s asked to choose between Tems and Burna Boy, his reaction trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that top Nigerian singer Wizkid caused an online buzz after opening up on some of his preferences during a recent interview.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the More Love, Less Ego star played the This or That game with the interviewer, where he was given options and asked to pick one of them.

The much-loved singer also seemed to have been put into a tight corner when he was asked to choose between Tems and Burna Boy.

Source: Legit.ng