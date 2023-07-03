Ace Nigerian singer Paul PSquare goes gaga in a viral clip after his new babe Ivy Zenny made a stunning basketball shut

Ivy's clip is coming weeks after a video of King Rudy making a replica of the shot with his back turned to the board went viral

Paul's new baby shared the clip on her page, noting that she's now a great B-baller and thanked her man for rubbing off on her

Ace Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of the PSquare and his new woman, Ivy Zenny, trended online after a clip of the singer hailing his lover went viral.

King Rudy went gaga for his woman after she made a stunning basketball shot with her back turned to the board.

Ace singer King Rudy goes gaga in a viral clip as he hails his lover Ivy Zenny for making a stunning basketball shot. Photo credit: @iamkingrudy/@judeengee/@ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

The young woman made the shot in the clip on her first try, leaving her man feeling super excited as he hailed her.

Ivy Zenny's backshot comes weeks after Paul Okoye made the same shot and shared the clip online. In another clip, Paul PSquare's older brother, Jude Okoye, made the same shot even when King Rudy missed his.

Watch the clip below of Jude Engee making the basketball backshot:

See a clip of Paul PSquare making the same shot:

See the reactions the clip of Ivy and Jude Engees making the basketball backshot stirred online

@ufomma:

"Pure luck!!!!!"

@sneezemankind:

"This was after how many takes? ."

@iam_okwyreal:

"Blood for life.family is everything."

@just_deji:

"Why you allow Nonso to that to you. I will have to take him up in December. @iamkingrudy need a bigger challenger."

@henryemehelevent:

"After how many trials? Talk true."

@chibueze_damian:

"Cut and play."

@obafemiadeyemi:

"After 100 attempts ."

@babarigamusic:

" comrade nice one , I see what you did there."

@djtipex:

"So bros na edited be this lol ."

Source: Legit.ng