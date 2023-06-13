Wizkid's son, Zion, has been praised by netizens after his brave display at a zoo in a video on his Instagram page

After giving back rubs to a huge lizard, Zion casually held a yellow python and posed for photos

An old video of a young Davido hanging the same species on his neck has surfaced

Fans made fun of the DMW boss for shaking and shouting to get the reptile off his neck, unlike Zion

Nigeran singer Wizkid's son Zion's recent display of bravery has become a source of mockery for Davido.

Zion shared a video of his visit to a zoo on his Instagram page, and after playing with a giant lizard, he stroked a yellow python on his laps.

A netizen dug up an old video of Unavailable crooner, Davido, panicking after hanging a python of the same species on his neck for a few seconds.

Davido called for the snake handler to take it off him, and even though the singer was younger back then, he was significantly older than Wizkid's Zion.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Davido's video

The video got people hailing Wizkid's young son and having a goog laugh at Davido for panicking like a child.

Read some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng below:

Netizens react to viral photos of Jada P’s dad with Zion and baby brother

Wizkid's Zion and his little brother sparked cute reactions online with photos taken with their mum Jada's father.

From indications, they seemed to be chilling by the poolside with their shirts off and just shorts.

Wizkid's sons smiled adorably in the viral photos, as their grandpa also grinned from ear to ear.

