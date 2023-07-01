Nigerian singer Wizkid's children, Zion and his little brother, had a beautiful time alone in their leisure moment

The video shared by their mother, Jada P, on social media took the rounds online, with netizens showing their admiration

The adorable video saw how the eldest brother was able to effortlessly make his younger one laugh hard

Wizkid's cute sons from his talent manager, Jada Pollock, sparked some sweet reactions with a video of them.

The doting mother of two took to social media to share a clip of her sons having their time in the sitting room.

Wizkid's sons with Jada P have warm the hearts of netizens @zionbalogun

Source: Instagram

Zion was captured when he made his little baby brother laugh enthusiastically at how they were playing.

See the video below

Wizkid's sons's video spark reactions online

The video of Wizkid's children playing melted the hearts of many online as they left their comments. See them below:

heart___brokenkid:

"Zion funny pass Sabinus ."

_prince_of_asia__:

"This one's na WizKids children and others are Wizkid pikin ."

duchess_april:

"Happiness no pass like this.."

aher-tre:

"Soft life."

Source: Legit.ng