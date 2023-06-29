Most Nigerian celebrities are known for constantly showing off important parts of their lives online. The 2023 hajj, despite its holy importance, did not stop some Yoruba movie stars from giving netizens updates.

Mercy Aigbe, other Nigerian movie stars storm Makkah for hajj Photo credit: @thecuteabiola/@kemiafolabiadesipe/@realmercyaigbe

For some, the holy pilgrimage marks their final submission to Allah as Muslims, and for others, their life experienced an increase.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of celebrities who have got fans gushing over their updates from Hajj.

1. Mercy Aigbe in Makkah

The actress finally decided to fully embrace Islam because of her husband, Kazeem Adeoti, aka Adekaz.

Mercy Aigbe and her man decided to go for hajj, and she has been sharing updates on her Instagram page, sparking different reactions.

The mum of two shocked people with a video where she recited an Arabic prayer, significant to Muslims when heading into Makkah.

2. Kemi Korede in Makkah

The actress stirred huge reactions after she shared a video of herself praying for the ex-National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss, MC Oluomo, in Makkah.

Like others, Kemi Korede shared updates of important moments and even took out time to pray for her fans.

Even though she got dragged, it did not stop the actress from sharing her videos.

3. Saidi Balogun perform Hajj rites

Veteran actor Saidi Balogun also spent millions to show up in the house of Allah to perform his Hajj rites.

The movie star shared a video showing off the magnificent view he was enjoying.

On Eid day, Saidi Balogun wished his fans a happy holiday with another video.

4. Kemi Afolabi in Makkah

This is reportedly not the actress' first time on a holy pilgrimage, but she still shared a photo with fans.

Kemi Afolabi shared a photo of herself looking stunning in a hijab, a piece of clothing she doesn't really flaunt in Nigeria.

The mum of one also showered herself with beautiful prayers.

5. Yinka Quadri performs Hajj

Veteran actor Yinka Quadri also joined the 'show-off' train that got netizens gushing over him.

Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, the movie star travelled to Mecca to perform Hajj and videos were posted online.

He was seen wearing the signature white fabric uniform of pilgrims to signify that everybody was equal regardless of their background or wealth.

6. Madam Saje performs Hajj rites in Makkah

Fausat Balogun, popularly called Madam Saje, also joined her faith with many Muslims over the world to perform their rites in Makkah.

The veteran actress shared a video of moments before her departure and when she finally got into the holy land for her pilgrimage.

Madam Saje has, since then, been sharing videos of her updates with fans.

7. Cute Abiola welcomes son in Makkah

Cute Abiola will return to Nigeria as a first-time father as his wife had their son in Makkah.

Sharing the good news, the skit maker shared a photo of his pregnant wife before she had their child.

For Cute Abiola, the mere fact that his son was born in the holy land automatically qualifies him to be called 'an Alhaji'.

KWAM1 sends wife Emmanuella to Hajj, video stirs reactions

Emmanuella, the wife of Fuji maestro, Wasiu Ayinde, put up a post on her Instagram page, thanking him for giving her an opportunity to go to Hajj.

In the video she shared, Emmanuella wore an abaya and a hijab like a proper Muslim woman and sat on a mat, supplicating.

In her caption, she thanked and prayed for her hubby, KWAM1, for giving her the rare privilege of going to hajj.

