Mercy Aigbe joined millions of other Muslims in the world on this year's hajj and she has been updating fans

The actress's latest video shocked people who did not expect her to have learned so much about her husband Adekaz's religion

Mercy fluently recited a prayer significant to Muslims on hajj and netizens are impressed

Mercy Aigbe is taking her transition to Islam seriously and her updates from hajj in Makkah confirm it.

The popular actress in the latest video on her page was een in transit with other Muslim faithful as they made their way into Makkah to perform their hajj rites.

Mercy Aigbe shares video from Makkah Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

To the shock of many, the mum of two fluently recited alongside others, a significant prayer affirming submission to worshipping Allah in the holy grounds.

Mercy wrapped her head in a white hijab like a true Muslim woman. In her caption, the actress gushed over her husband who made the trip possible for her.

Read the caption below:

"Grateful, Feeling so Blessed for the opportunity to be here at the Holyland for Umurah/Hajj 2023!.... Alhamdulilah Robil Al amin for his Grace upon my life! May almighty Allah accept my sacrifices as an act of ibadah.... To as many wishing, hoping and praying to perform Hajj, may Allah answer your prayers, grant you your wish and make it easy for you Insha Allah Special Thanks to my husband for making this possible, Thank you! Thank You @kazimadeoti may Allah replenish your pocket and reward you abundantly... ❤️"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mercy Aigbe's video

zenaempire:

"The fact that she’s learning so fast."

balqislifestyle:

"This woman is truly everything , y'all see how quickly she has learned it .. Mashallah, Allah will see your heart and see all your effort in becoming the best wife ,he will never allow your efforts to go in vain ,he will bless your marriage and not make you into a laughing stock ... I'm proud of you and I'm happy for you .. And i pray may your husband continue to cherish you ... Hajia Minah."

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Hajia Minnah with the H✌️❤️"

rouquimoh:

"Someone please ask me why I am crying, Alhamdulilah My own special Hajia Minah with the H "

official_honeytee:

"So fast, some wey dem born inside Muslim fit no know am sef. This life follow what makes you happy oo, the world will adjust and if dem no adjust na their problem."

icandypeace:

"Please when did she learn about the religion so fast? Honest question ooo."

mufeeda_rasheed1:

"Most beautiful video on the internet."

Mercy Aigbe laments struggles of a Muslim wife during Ramadan

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe complained about the difficulties of being a Muslim wife during Ramadan.

Mercy shared a picture of herself dozing off and revealed that it was difficult to wake up for sari.

The movie star clarified that while she was managing better with fasting, she still has trouble getting up to eat in the morning since insufficient sleep makes her tired.

