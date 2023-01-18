Kemi Afolabi could not believe her eyes and ears when she got to the Ikoyi post office facility in Lagos

In the video shared by the actress, she cried out over the dilapidated building, and the dead/outdated devices left for the staff to work with

The actress made it her duty to include the exterior of the post office as she queried the manager and other staff put to work at space

Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi recently made a case for the Ikoyi post office in Lagos after she had a shocking view of the place.

The movie star made a video as she pointed out everything wrong with the state of the facility.

Nigerians react as Kemi Afolabi shows Ikoyi Post office Photo credit: @kemiafolabiadesipe

As she lamented, Afolabi showed the dead phones, dirty interior and exterior, broken/ falling ceiling and washed off paint of the post office in a prestigious neighborhood.

She went on to ask staff of the facility how they cope with working in the environment and the manager assured her their boss was on top of the matter.

Afolabi also showed the exterior of the building as it threatens to fall apart and crush everyone in it.

"Post office on bourdillon street ikoyi is in a sorry state. Help tag the people in charge"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Afolabi's video

zainabolamide45:

"Shea you and una people don start to Dey campaign for them again "

baloo400:

"If Ikoyi could be like that, my sister just imagine shomolu and mushin."

instayorubamovies:

"But we all know there is no maintenance culture in Nigeria…..it’s not a government only problem even private sectors. We just don’t know how maintain things ‍♀️"

ayanrebeara04:

"Instead of them to fix this before it collapse there are high ricks of people dying in that building if they aren’t careful cus even starting from the entrance it’s very weak and can fall anytime."

am_dolkin:

"And your fellow artists still want the same APC to remain in power….we ain’t ready."

itshelenpaul:

"Is the weather, the weather is not helping the government paint the walls, because it will be dirty again. The TV is working,but no light. It is well. This is the Town Hall. Let's focus on the blue."

djhybeat:

"Nothing for this country dey function again A new Nigeria is coming."

official_ikechukwu:

"A real sight for sore eyes."

