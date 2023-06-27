Nigerian singer Davido is one of the few celebrities in the world who own the custom limited edition, Virgil Maybach

A video of the moment American singer Alicia Keys received hers from her husband for her birthday has resurfaced

While some netizens expressed hope in owning one of the cars, others pointed out that Alicia got hers before Davido

Nigerian singer Davido sparked reactions on social media when he flew in his limited edition customised Virgil Abloh Maybach.

The exclusive luxury ride cost OBO N394m and a video of American singer Alicia Keys' reaction to hers has surfaced online.

Netizens react to video of Alicia Keys receiving her Maybach Photo credit: @aliciakeys/@davido

Source: Instagram

The singer got hers from her husband Swizz Beatz, for her 42nd birthday, and she didn't look too impressed when it was unveiled.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Alicia Keys' video

While some people longed to belong i the class of the wealthy, others pointed out that Alicia Keys got her Maybach before Davido.

Read comments below:

__h.o.m.e:

"Omoooooooo rich people ehn, the way they react to surprises, if na me now, I for don faint like 15times, tear my cloth, run go junction of our street, fling my wig . Chai, I reject poverty "

mrwellz101:

"This woman was On top of her peak period like she literally did well with her career and decided to Stick with Swiss even when she was richer than Swiss being her first True Love and Here they are still Grinding… God bless Every Respectful,Cool calm &supportive wives out there ❤️"

oic_icie:

"She got it before David, i even hear say na Her own david go rent for showoff "

iamrazzi:

"She got it before Davido did though, this is an old video even before bought his."

chioma_nwaoha:

"Alicia be giving Rich woman reactions .."

eniolaworldwide:

"Let the poor breathe, don’t suffocate them."

lekkyperry:

"She got hers before Davids earlier this year."

Whitemoney reacts as Nigerians compare his Maybach to Davido's

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Whitemoney reacted to news of people comparing his Maybach with Davido's limited edition.

In a video on his page, the BBNaija winner sat in front of his car and urged netizens to let him breathe, using a trending funny audio.

The singer also begged people not to suffocate a poor man like him with the comparison.

Source: Legit.ng