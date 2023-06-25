Nollywood actress Kemi Korede is currently in the holy land of Makkah, performing her hajj rites

In a recent post on her page, the movie star shared a video of the moment she got access to the front of the Ka'aba and prayed for ex-NURTW boss, MC Oluomo

According to Kemi Korede, the politician is her great benefactor who also helps other people

Popular actress Kemi Korede is one of the many celebrities who went for hajj this year and have been giving fans back home updates.

In a post on her page, the movie star took out time to pray for popular ex-National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo.

Actress Kemi Korede prays or MC Oluomo in Makkah Photo credit: @kingmcoluomo/@iamkemikorede

Kemi Korede got an opportunity to touch the holy Ka'aba and she poured out her heart, begging God to answer MC Oluomo's prayers.

She also prayed for Oluomo's success and in her caption revealed that the man is her great benefactor.

She wrote:

"I use this moment to pray for my great benefactor, ALHAJI MUSILIU Akinsanya Ayinde Ayedade @kingmcoluomo may everything good not turn bad in your hands sir. At this period of holy pilgrimage, I pray for you sir, Alhaji MUSILIU Akinsanya. For all his philanthropic acts, may Allah continue to reward him exceedingly. By the blessings of this holy hand, I pray that you continue to rise and shine sir. God bless you more sir. Aameen."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kemi Korede's video

Some people called out the actress for making the video public, while others came to different conclusions.

Read some comments sighted below:

ademi_bobdee:

"He be like say nah MC SEND YOU GO MECCA."

adekolaomoade01:

"This doesn’t really make sense madam…. It is not a must you let pple see you are praying for him…. Stop karimi Abeg… I know he worth praying for but this isn’t right islamically… Salam alaikum."

klassic05:

"Ashewo Oniranu, u didn’t pray for ur self or ur kids ur praying for MC and who told u it’s ur own prayer that will answer radarada, anyway who knows maybe it’s the MC who sent u to the Mecca self. Keep praying or him."

________dubai:

"I am not judging anyone but this is pure eye service. All these una Yoruba celebrities no level atall. I go unfollow you RN "

oludayo_smith:

"Eye service won’t kill Nigerians. Pray for your family like this and see what will happen. Oju aiye."

yomezola:

"Lagos to Saudi to go and pray for someone else"

iam_bahdtype:

"Clout chaser . Shey na for him to see say him money no waste on top you? Did you pray for the father’s of your children and recorded it as well. No worries, that prayer only no go do momma ur Toto must to hot after you come back."

Source: Legit.ng