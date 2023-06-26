The wife of Fuji maestro King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal aka KWAM1 is currently in Makkah with other Muslim faithful on holy pilgrimage

Emmanuella shared a video on her page as she donned the hijab and sat on the mat saying prayers

Netizens gushed over the beautiful woman and congratulated her on coming to Islam

Emmanuella, the wife of Fuji maestro, Wasiu Ayinde put up a post on her Instagram thanking him for giving her an opportunity to go to hajj.

In the video she shared, Emmanuella wore an abaya and a hijab like a proper Muslim woman and sat on a mat, supplicating.

Netizens react to video of KWAM1's wife in Makkah Photo credit: @emmamnuellaeversmiling

In her caption, the entrepreneur thanked God and prayed that he would accept her actions from her.

She also thanked and prayed for her hubby, KWAM1 for giving her the rare privilege of going to hajj.

Emmanuella wrote:

"Alhamdulillahi robil Alamein, May Allah accept it as an act of ibadah Thank you my darling husband @kingwasiuayindemarshal for this privilege Jazakallahu khaira "

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Emmanuella's post

Followers of the singer's wife congratulated and celebrated with her for transitioning into Islam.

Read some comments below:

bukkywright:

"May Allah S.W.T accept all our duah and the ones that we forgot to make but we need. Amin Ya Allahu "

dimpledadufe:

"May Allah accept your pilgrimage as an act of Ibadah. Ameen."

nikky_touch_makeovers:

"Wao! You look so beautiful ma . MashaAllah."

olafemifola:

"May Almighty Alhah accept it as an act of ibadah "

ayinskiski:

"Congratulations to you babe on your pilgrimage journey. May the Almighty Allah grant your supplications."

newuconcepts_events:

"Hajia Balikis."

mumsaffection:

"Welcome to Islam, may Almighty Allah accept your prayers ❤️❤️"

abibabs_collections:

"Congratulations ma, May Allah accept it as an act of Ibadah."

tolameenah:

"May Allah accept it as an act of worship Hajia."

tosyno_bonita:

"Congratulations beautiful sister "

kolawoledavidodunaiya:

"Ma sha Allah❤️❤️ Hajia Balkis Oladunjoye Emanuela Ajike Okiiiii itesi Orokii Omolukojiya ❤️❤️"

